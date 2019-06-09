×
World Cup 2019: Match 16, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
42   //    09 Jun 2019, 20:55 IST

Who'll get the better of the other in the 2nd Asian derby of the tournament?
Who'll get the better of the other in the 2nd Asian derby of the tournament?

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka at the Bristol County Ground on June 11th after being thrashed by England for the 16th game of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka, whose game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain will want to advance higher up the points table with a win against Bangladesh, who have looked a bit toothless with their bowling attack.

Match Details

Date: 11th June (Tuesday)

Time: 3:30 PM(Bangladesh), 3:00 PM(Sri Lanka), 10:30 AM(England) and 3:00 pm(IST)

Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Weather Report

Fans are expected to have a pretty pleasant time during the day with showers expected as the day progresses. The 84% cloud cover will make the players cold during the evenings as the rain forecast might make the captains to bat first after winning the toss.

Pitch Report

Bristol doesn't offer much in terms of pace and seam movement as the venue is known for its low bounce. The short straight boundaries will want the bowlers to bowl wide of the stumps as finger-spinners and skiddy bowlers are the only ones who can trouble the batsmen on a good batting wicket.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: These 2 sides have taken on each other in 43 completed ODIs and Sri Lanka hold a 36-7 advantage over the 'Tigers'.

In World Cup: The 'Islanders' lead 3-0 from 3 meetings against Bangladesh in World Cup matches.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh shouldn't drop points against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh shouldn't drop points against Sri Lanka.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's other batsmen must come to the fore with only Shakib and Mushfiqur firing for the side. The experience of Tamim Iqbal hasn't yet been seen and they'll hope that he comes good against their Asian neighbours. The likes of Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah must provide stability in the middle order if they want the top order to bat freely.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza must continue opening the bowling with Shakib on one end while allowing skiddy Mohammad Saifuddin to operate with the new ball from another. He has proved to be lively and has been a good source of wickets for his captain.

With not much swing on offer, Mustafizur must be held back for pressure situations with his ability as a wicket-taker crucial to the side. The likes of Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain who have done a good job bowling their off-spin will come into play during the middle overs.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's tremendous show of confidence and determination must continue against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka's tremendous show of confidence and determination must continue against Bangladesh.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Matthews

Sri Lanka's stunning batting collapse against Afghanistan indicates the fragile parts of their middle order and they desperately need quality players like Kusal Mendis and Angelo Matthews to come to the party. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has done reasonably well opening the batting while Kusal Perera has provided the crunch up top.

Sri Lanka mustn't lose wickets in a heap and need a player like Lahiru Thirimanne to play an anchoring innings.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka have no good spinner in their side to turn to and their bowling primarily revolves around their pace trio spearheaded by Lasith Malinga. Barring Dhananjaya de Silva, every spinner has been taken to task by opposition batsmen and he will look to use the dry surface to get some turn and contain the batsmen.

Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal can make good use of the new ball while Malinga's yorkers can trouble players like Shakib Al Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Kusal Perera(WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dhanjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep



Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Lasith Malinga Shakib Al Hasan
