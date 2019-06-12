×
World Cup 2019, Match 19, England vs West Indies: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
58   //    12 Jun 2019, 22:24 IST

Will England avenge their series loss in the Caribbean with a win over them?
Will England avenge their series loss in the Caribbean with a win over them?

Hosts England will take on the West Indies on June 14th, Friday at the Rose Bowl, Southampton for the 19th match of World Cup 2019.

England got back to winning ways with a convincing win over Bangladesh while West Indies' hopes of beating South Africa were doused by the rain which has played spoilsport to many a game this tournament.

Match details

Date: 14th June (Friday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 5:30 AM (West Indies), 3:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather report

It is likely to rain at the Rose Bowl and a chunk of the match could be affected by that. The rain is expected to reduce as the day progresses, with a largely cold day expected due to the persistent cloud cover and overcast conditions.

Pitch report

The Rose Bowl is a pretty flat deck with not much seam movement from the surface. Although there are long boundaries, there is traditionally not much in it for the opening bowlers, with the ball spinning from the middle period.

However, due to the largely overcast conditions expected during the course of the match, there might be some assistance for the seamers early on.

Head-to-head stats

Overall: It's England who lead 51-44 in 95 completed ODIs against the Windies.

In World Cup: England have a clear edge over the West Indies when it comes to the World Cup and lead 5-1 in 6 completed games.

In England: England lead on this count as well and have a 22-15 advantage over the West Indies in 37 completed ODIs in England.

At Rose Bowl: England have beaten the West Indies on both the occasions these sides have faced off at the Rose Bowl.

The England perspective

England are in pretty good form after beating Bangladesh by 106 runs in their last fixture.
England are in pretty good form after beating Bangladesh by 106 runs in their last fixture.

Key batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan

The star-studded batting line-up delivered handsomely against Bangladesh, with their openers putting on a century stand. They would need to repeat the feat against West Indies who have looked really threatening with the new ball in hand.

Jonny Bairstow, who hasn't gotten a big score yet, will look to make amends while Joe Root will look to make up for his poor dismissal in the last match.

Skipper Eoin Morgan and the recovering Jos Buttler in the middle order will have to be the aggressors during the middle overs, where the Windies are most vulnerable due to the lack of a good spinner.

Key bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett

England will have to choke the Windies batsmen right from the start if they want to avert a 'Gayle' storm, and their star pacer Jofra Archer will be key to accomplishing that alongside Chris Woakes. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid will come into play during the middle overs and look to put pressure on the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.

Meanwhile, Liam Plunkett, the only pacer who specializes in picking up wickets in the middle overs, will be the skipper's strike bowler. He'll be ready to dole out his varied stock of deliveries when the situation asks for it.

Predicted playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood.

The West Indies perspective

West Indies have looked as a unit with the ball.
West Indies have looked as a unit with the ball.

Key batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran

The opening partnership will be key for the West Indies. Gayle can really unleash himself on the English bowlers like he did when they visited the Caribbean during January. Shai Hope, who has shown good temperament, must play an anchoring role and stay at the crease for a long time.

With players like Nicholas Pooran and the responsible Darren Bravo to follow, the Windies have a very able batting unit that can put the English bowlers under pressure.

Key bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder

West Indies have bowled really well with the new ball due to the accuracy and relentless fire from Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas. With Andre Russell set to return from injury, skipper Jason Holder, who's a good pacer himself, has another option to play with.

While they do lack a good spinner, their firepower is enough to unsettle the England batsmen and take control of proceedings.

Predicted playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Andre Russell Jos Buttler
