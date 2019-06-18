World Cup 2019: Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming

New Zealand vs South Africa - ICC CWC 2019

Unbeaten New Zealand will face South Africa the 25th fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Kiwis will look to reclaim the pole position lost after the washout against India. While for South Africa, it will be a do or die game, as they need to win this clash to keep their top four hopes alive.

Match Details

Date: 19th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Live Stream & TV Broadcast

New Zealand: Sky Sports Nz & SkyGo Fan Pass.

South Africa: Super Sports & SuperSport App.

India: Star Sports Network & Hotstar.

Weather Report

Rain and thunderstorms might interfere in the match proceedings at regular intervals, with the temperature aggregating around 14-degree Celsius throughout the course of the match.

Pitch Report

The forecast conditions will assist the seamers during the initial overs and anything above 270 will be a par score here.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: In 65 completed ODI fixtures, the Proteas holds an upper hand with 41 wins against Kiwis 24.

In CWC: In the case of the World Cup fixtures, the scoreline favours the Kiwis with five wins in seven games.

In England: In their only ODI meeting in England during CWC 1999, the Proteas triumphed the Kiwis by 74 runs at Edgbaston, and the South Africans will love to replicate the same in 2019.

South Africa

South Africa Cricket Team

The Proteas have managed to secure just win out of their five games in the CWC 2019 against the lowly Afghanistan side.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock & Rassie van der Dussen

Skipper Faf du Plessis (105 runs), Rassie van der Dussen (113 runs) and Quinton de Kock (186 runs) are the only regular performers in this department and these three will once again hold the key against New Zealand.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Imran Tahir & Kagiso Rabada

Imran Tahir leads the Proteas wicket charts with eight wickets. While Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada follows him with six and five wickets respectively, and it will mostly depend on these three to rattle the Kiwis lineup.

Expected Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket Team

The Kiwis were forced to share points after the rain interruption in their previous World Cup fixture against India.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor & Kane Williamson

Ross Taylor (130 runs), Kane Williamson (119 runs), Colin Munro (104 runs) and Martin Guptill (98 runs), all four batsmen have scored a fifty each this season, and these four will be the watch out players against the Proteas.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson & Trent Boult

Lockie Ferguson (8 wickets), Jimmy Neesham (7 wickets) and Matt Henry (6 wickets) have proved to be a nightmare for their opponents. While the presence of Trent Boult is enough to send shivers in the opponents camp.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (W), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson.