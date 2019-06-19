×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh: Why Australia will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
19 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST

Australia overcame the Sri Lankan challenge in the previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia overcame the Sri Lankan challenge in the previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia will become the first team in World Cup 2019 to play against all the five Asian teams when they take field to play Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. They played their first match against Afghanistan, followed by fixtures versus West Indies, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The defending champions have a good record against the Asian teams in this tournament with a win percentage of 75; they have won three out of four games. And though Bangladesh have punched above their weight in the tournament so far, it seems unlikely that they will cause too many problems to the Kangaroos.

Aaron Finch's men have outplayed the opposition on almost every occasion, and the team's batsmen have teamed up with the bowlers brilliantly to destroy the opponents. The Australian team does not rely on one or two players to do the heavy lifting, the way Bangladesh do. They have a bunch of match-winners, and most of them - David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc - are in sublime touch.

Trent Bridge is the same venue where Pakistan put up a total of 300+ against England, which shows that the pitch is quite batting-friendly. If Australia bat first, it is likely that this match will unfold in the same way that the game between England and Bangladesh did, where the hosts buried the Bangla Tigers under a mountain of runs.

Bangladesh's best chance would be to bat first and put up around 350 on the board. But with Starc, Cummins and Behrendorff in the opposition bowling attack, getting anything above 300 will be a monumental task.

With all the odds against Bangladesh, the probability of Australia winning this match is very high. It will be no surprise if Australia once again occupy the pole position in the points table after their match against Bangladesh.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Mitchell Starc Aaron Finch
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia v Bangladesh: Why should Australia be wary of the Bangladesh challenge?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 26, AUS vs BAN: Predicted playing XI and key players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Australia can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh: Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 19/1 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand need 223 runs to won from 44.1 overs
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us