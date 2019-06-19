World Cup 2019, Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh: Why Australia will win the match

Australia overcame the Sri Lankan challenge in the previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia will become the first team in World Cup 2019 to play against all the five Asian teams when they take field to play Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. They played their first match against Afghanistan, followed by fixtures versus West Indies, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The defending champions have a good record against the Asian teams in this tournament with a win percentage of 75; they have won three out of four games. And though Bangladesh have punched above their weight in the tournament so far, it seems unlikely that they will cause too many problems to the Kangaroos.

Aaron Finch's men have outplayed the opposition on almost every occasion, and the team's batsmen have teamed up with the bowlers brilliantly to destroy the opponents. The Australian team does not rely on one or two players to do the heavy lifting, the way Bangladesh do. They have a bunch of match-winners, and most of them - David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc - are in sublime touch.

Trent Bridge is the same venue where Pakistan put up a total of 300+ against England, which shows that the pitch is quite batting-friendly. If Australia bat first, it is likely that this match will unfold in the same way that the game between England and Bangladesh did, where the hosts buried the Bangla Tigers under a mountain of runs.

Bangladesh's best chance would be to bat first and put up around 350 on the board. But with Starc, Cummins and Behrendorff in the opposition bowling attack, getting anything above 300 will be a monumental task.

With all the odds against Bangladesh, the probability of Australia winning this match is very high. It will be no surprise if Australia once again occupy the pole position in the points table after their match against Bangladesh.