World Cup 2019: Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Venue details, Team News, Predicted 11,  and Match Prediction 

Shubham Athwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
63   //    23 Jun 2019, 14:02 IST

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The "Mecca of Cricket" is all set to host its first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistan is ready to take on South Africa at Lord's, London, in Match 30 of the World Cup 2019.

Pakistan are coming into this game after losing their previous two encounters with Australia and India while South Africa previously lost against New Zealand in a close match. So it is a must win game for both the teams in order to remain alive in the tournament.

Venue details:

Lord's, London

Temperature - 25 degrees Celsius

Head to Head in World Cup-

Matches - 4

Pakistan - 1

South Africa - 3

Team News

Pakistan

After a terrifying loss against arch-rivals India, the captain and coach had a lot to discuss about the improvements required in the team. Experienced players like Shoaib Malik are yet to deliver in this tournament and it is a matter of great concern, while Hasan Ali has bowled too short and has always among runs concededed in all of his matches.

South Africa

The bowling department performed well against New Zealand and almost won it for the Proteas. Andile Phehlukwayo was the exception who failed miserably in that match with the ball and is a matter of concern, as he is playing as the fifth bowler with no other option as sixth bowler. Batting has been the main concern for South Africa in this tournament. No batsman is taking responsibility to bat deep and deliver big scores. Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen batted well against New Zealand.

Predicted XI

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Wahaz Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Match Prediction

This match is a must win game for both the teams so the match is all set to be a nail bitter. Both the teams are heavily dependent on their bowling lineups. South Africa has Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi while Pakistan has Mohhamad Amir in great touch. Mohammad Hasnain is likely to make his World Cup debut in this match.

The main deciding factor of this match is the batting, Pakistan has already defeated England in their second game by making a huge total and their batting is a bit stronger than the Proteas.

Pakistan look like they have a higher probability of winning this exciting game.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket South Africa Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Faf du Plessis
