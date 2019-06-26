×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 34, WI vs IND: Predicted playing XI and key players for India

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
77   //    26 Jun 2019, 18:18 IST

India defeated Afghanistan in their previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India defeated Afghanistan in their previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Title contenders India will play their next match of ICC World Cup 2019 against the West Indies at Old Trafford. Both India and West Indies have multiple stars in their line-ups; cricket fans have been waiting for this clash ever since the tournament began. 

India suffered a blow when their star opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tourney because of a thumb injury. This injury had a major impact on India's match squad as number 4 batsman KL Rahul had to open the innings. Rahul has fared well in the two matches thus far but India's middle order woes have been exposed as the team lacks a stable batsman at number 4.

In the match against Afghanistan, Vijay Shankar played at number 4 but he failed to convert his start into a big score. However, the team would back him for his three-dimensional skills and give him one more chance versus West Indies.

Here is how India are likely to line up for the fixture versus the Men in Maroon -

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open the innings for the Men in Blue, followed by skipper Virat Kohli at number 3.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar will bat at number 4 and he will have the support of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle order.

Hardik Pandya, the team's premier all-rounder, will play the finisher's role at number 7 along with giving the team some important overs with the ball in the middle.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the team's spinners while yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah and hat-trick hero Mohammed Shami will be the team's fast bowlers.

Key players for India

Batsmen - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Advertisement
These two need to fire
These two need to fire

As seen in the game against Afghanistan, if the top order of the Indian team fails, the brittle middle order gets exposed. One of the top three batsmen needs to play the anchor role in the match against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma had played that role in the initial matches and Kohli gave him good support. However, the skipper hasn't gone on to make a century yet and will be hoping to do that soon.

Rahul, meanwhile, needs step up and play a big innings before the big matches up ahead.

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

The reason behind India's success
The reason behind India's success

The performance of India's leg-spin duo plays a major role in the outcome of every match. If these two bowlers perform, India wins the match 9 out of 10 times. But if they fail, then the chances of India losing the game are very high.

Predicted playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 22, Ind vs Pak, India's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 29, WI vs NZ: Today's Predicted playing 11 and key players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 2, WI vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 28, India vs Afghanistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 23, WI vs BAN - West Indies' Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players 
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia Vs West Indies: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 15, SA vs WI: Predicted Playing XI for South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33
NZ 128/5 (34.2 ov)
PAK
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us