World Cup 2019, Match 34, WI vs IND: Predicted playing XI and key players for India

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 77 // 26 Jun 2019, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India defeated Afghanistan in their previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Title contenders India will play their next match of ICC World Cup 2019 against the West Indies at Old Trafford. Both India and West Indies have multiple stars in their line-ups; cricket fans have been waiting for this clash ever since the tournament began.

India suffered a blow when their star opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tourney because of a thumb injury. This injury had a major impact on India's match squad as number 4 batsman KL Rahul had to open the innings. Rahul has fared well in the two matches thus far but India's middle order woes have been exposed as the team lacks a stable batsman at number 4.

In the match against Afghanistan, Vijay Shankar played at number 4 but he failed to convert his start into a big score. However, the team would back him for his three-dimensional skills and give him one more chance versus West Indies.

Here is how India are likely to line up for the fixture versus the Men in Maroon -

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open the innings for the Men in Blue, followed by skipper Virat Kohli at number 3.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar will bat at number 4 and he will have the support of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle order.

Hardik Pandya, the team's premier all-rounder, will play the finisher's role at number 7 along with giving the team some important overs with the ball in the middle.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the team's spinners while yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah and hat-trick hero Mohammed Shami will be the team's fast bowlers.

Key players for India

Batsmen - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Advertisement

These two need to fire

As seen in the game against Afghanistan, if the top order of the Indian team fails, the brittle middle order gets exposed. One of the top three batsmen needs to play the anchor role in the match against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma had played that role in the initial matches and Kohli gave him good support. However, the skipper hasn't gone on to make a century yet and will be hoping to do that soon.

Rahul, meanwhile, needs step up and play a big innings before the big matches up ahead.

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

The reason behind India's success

The performance of India's leg-spin duo plays a major role in the outcome of every match. If these two bowlers perform, India wins the match 9 out of 10 times. But if they fail, then the chances of India losing the game are very high.

Predicted playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.