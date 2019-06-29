World Cup 2019, Match 37, Australia vs New Zealand: Australia's Predicted Playing XI, Key Players and Stats

A confident Australia take on the Kiwis in the Trans-Trasman rivalry's newest chapter

Australia are the only team to have made their way into the semifinals and will be high on confidence as they gear up to take on New Zealand in the 37th fixture of the World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London.

The defending champions seem to have found the perfect team combination, at the back of their comfortable win against England. With Jason Behrendorff's 5 for 44, Australia have found an able backup for Mitchell Starc and Patt Cummins. Although Nathan Lyon didn't strike against England, he managed to keep a tight lid on the scoring.

They will be up against New Zealand in the home of cricket, Lord's Cricket Stadium, London today. A new chapter in their rivalry is set to be written in spectacular setting- only the second day-night match to be played at this iconic ground.

New Zealand would want to put behind the disappointment from their defeat against Pakistan. They were outclassed by an inspired outfit which was ably guided by Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam's individual brilliance.

Australia should stick with the successful opening combination of David Warner and Aaron Finch. They have the privilege and luxury of having the top two scorers in this World Cup in their side- David Warner (500 runs) followed by Aaron Finch (496 runs).

The solid platform usually set by the deadly opening combination allows the middle-order comprising of Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey to finish off innings well. Something that hasn't happened as yet, the middle order have quandered some fine starts.

The major issue has been the inability of middle order batsmen to capitalize on the starts they get. And power hitters Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis haven't delivered up to their potential as yet in this World Cup.

Australia's bowling is led rather efficiently by Mitchell Starc who leads the list of wicket takers with 19 wickers in this World Cup. His yorker to dismiss Ben Stokes while he was set, has been labeled as the 'ball of the tournament'. He is supported by Pat Cummins whose out-swingers can be crucial against Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

It was an inspired decision to go in with Jason Behrendorff over Nathan Couler-Nile against England. The move paid rich dividends as the left arm swinger proved his worth by procuring his first five-fer in ODI cricket. Considering the fact that Australia take on the Kiwis at Lord's, he will definitely share the new ball with Mitchell Starc.

Finally, Nathan Lyon with his gile and accuracy makes for some tough scoring especially for left-handers. Lyon would fancy himself against the Kiwis who have three left-handed batsmen in the mix.

Australia Predicted Playing XI:

Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Patt Cummins, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon.

Here are all the major stats and numbers ahead of the Trans-Tasman clash at Lord’s:

- Australia have a far superior head to head record in World Cups against the Kiwis. In ten games they have won seven times. And they would look to make that eight today.

- Mitchell Starc enjoys bowling against New Zealand. He has taken eighteen wickets in eight ODI's against them. Not many cricket fans can forget his 6/21 in the group stages of the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

- Ross Taylor has amassed 973 runs against Australia. He has managed to do that only in 25 ODIs where he has hit six fifties and two tons.

- Kane Williamson has scored 5968 runs in his ODI career from 138 games . If the Kiwi skipper scores those 32 runs in the next two ODI innings, he will become the 3rd fastest to reach the milestone. The fastest to 6000 ODI runs among Kiwi players is Martin Guptill – 157 games.

Key Players for Australia -

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and Patt Cummins.

Key Players for New Zealand -

Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.