World Cup 2019, Match 40, India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

India vs Bangladesh

India will take on Bangladesh in the 40th match of the 2019 World Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The result of this match will have huge implications on the race for the top four. Bangladesh desperately needs a win in this match to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive.

India got a wake-up call against England, as they lost their first match of the 2019 World Cup. The Men in Blue had been very impressive throughout the tournament before the setback against the hosts. Virat Kohli's men would be hoping to get back to winning ways against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, this is a must-win encounter for Bangladesh, in their quest to reach the World Cup semifinal for the first time. The Asian team must win both their last matches to have any chance of making the cut for knockouts.

Players under the spotlight

India

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest player of this generation. The Indian captain has looked in good form in the tournament but he has failed to convert starts into big scores. The Indian fans would be hoping that their talisman scores his first century of this World Cup vs Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the leader of the Indian bowling attack. His ability to hit yorkers at will makes him a trump card for the Indian team. If Bumrah can make inroads in the Bangladeshi top-order it would put pressure on the relatively inexperienced middle-order.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has arguably been the best player in this edition of the World Cup till now. The Bangladeshi all-rounder became the first player in history to score more than 400 runs and pick more than 10 wickets in one World Cup. Bangladesh would need another brilliant performance from their star all-rounder if they want to beat India.

Mushfiqur Rahim

While Shakib Al Hasan has got all the plaudits, Mushfiqur Rahim has also contributed greatly to Bangladesh's success till now. The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman has been Bangladesh's top-scorer in the last two matches. The right-hander needs to ensure that his team doesn't lose wickets to the the Indian spin twins.

Who will win the match?

Bangladesh has impressed everyone with their spirited performances throughout the World Cup. But the Indian team appears to be too strong, so they are the favourites going into this match.