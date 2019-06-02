×
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
90   //    02 Jun 2019, 11:47 IST

Can Pakistan stun England as they did in the Champions Trophy semi-finals 2 years ago?
Can Pakistan stun England as they did in the Champions Trophy semi-finals 2 years ago?

After two highly contrasting starts to their World Cup campaign, hosts England take on Pakistan on June 3rd at 3:00 pm IST in Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the same venue where Pakistan got bundled out for 105 against the West Indies a couple of days ago.

England got their campaign off to a great start by beating South Africa by 104 runs to take an early lead in this tournament and justify their tag as favourites.

In the current scenario, it might seem that England are sure to win but these two teams have won 4 games each in World Cup matches in 8 completed games.

With this match set to be an important one for both the teams for different reasons, both of them are expected to go all-in. Now, let's take a look at who has the edge in this match.

If England bat first

England can really go berserk if they bat first on a brilliant batting track in Nottingham. With Jason Roy in form and Jonny Bairstow keen to gain some, their opening pair can wreak havoc on the Pakistan bowlers. With every part of their batting order firing, England can really set a huge score for Pakistan to chase and defend it.

A score of 350-370 is a winning score for England against Pakistan and they must not by how Pakistan dealt with bouncers against the West Indies and shouldn't consider them to be easy prey.be mislead

If Pakistan bat first

Pakistan have a lot not going their way right now but a win in this fixture can change their entire situation. They have got a firm read on the conditions and have had enough time to reflect upon their errors and rectify them. Their openers are raring to go and if they can deliver an astounding performance in dire circumstances, Pakistan does stand a chance of winning this match.

Though no score is really beyond England's reach, a total of 330-350 can be expected from the 'Green Army' on a batting track and with their pacers slowly hitting form, they have chances of defending the total.

Who will win?

While the game appears to be in England's favor, it's really Pakistan who can be backed to win this game. The Green Army are fueled by the desire to win and with a very strong squad who haven't fired in unison up till now, a strong performance is on the cards. Expect Pakistan to win this fixture.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup points table, news, world cup most runs, live scores, schedule, most runs, most wickets, and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 Time-Table with timings in IST 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
