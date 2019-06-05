×
World Cup 2019: Match 9, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    05 Jun 2019, 00:20 IST

Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand are coming off an impressive wins in their opening encounters against South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively and will look to build on their win, when they go head to head in the ninth fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, June 5.

Match Details

Date: 5th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 05:30 PM (Bangladesh), 12:30 AM (New Zealand), 01:30 PM (England) and 06:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Weather Report

With 99 per cent cloud cover, the rain gods are expected to interfere with the match proceeding during the first innings of play. The temperature will range between 12-16 degree Celsius throughout the course of the match duration.

Pitch Report

The Nottingham pitch is usually ideal for batting, but the overcast conditions will serve the pacers better.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: In 34 One Day International face-offs, New Zealand hold an upper hand with 24 wins.

In World Cup: The Kiwis (4-0) have never lost a CWC game against Bangladesh.

In England: The English Nation stats remain neutral, with both the teams securing one game each.

At Kennington Oval: Both sides are yet to face each other at this venue. But their overall stats favour the Kiwis with three wins in seven games, while the Tigers have managed just one game win in four outings.

New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket Team
New Zealand Cricket Team

The Kiwis made a resounding start to their CWC campaign with a massive 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka, which certainly works as a massive boost to their confidence ahead of the clash.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro & Kane Williamson

Martin Guptill (73 runs from 51 balls) and Colin Munro (58 runs from 47 balls) made little work of Sri Lanka's small target and chased it in just 16.1 overs, and one should expect them to play a similar knock against Bangladesh. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will be their key strikers in case of early breakthroughs.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson & Trent

More than batsmen, it was the bowlers, who laid the foundation for their emphatic win against Sri Lanka. Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry were the pick of the lot with figures of 3/22 and 3/29 respectively. Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner snared one scalp each, but will look for better returns in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (W), Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team

The Tigers have made a roaring start to the campaign after trouncing the Proteas in their opening game. But in New Zealand, they are likely to face a stiffer challenge.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar & Mushfiqur Rahim

Soumya Sarkar (42), Shakib Al Hasan (75), Mushfiqur Rahim (78) and Mahmudullah (46) played match-defining knocks against England and the skipper will need them to replicate it against the Kiwis. Though Tamim Iqbal (16) struggled in the previous games, the opener is likely to make a strong impact next time.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman & Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan picked his 250th ODI wicket in the previous game against the Proteas. He alongside Mustafizur Rahman have been their most consistent players with the ball. Rahman snapped three wickets against South Africa, and was well supported by Mohammad Saifuddin (2/57) in the middle.

Meanwhile, skipper Mortaza had an off day with the ball after giving away 49 runs in his six overs and he will be itching to rectify that in next game.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman.

