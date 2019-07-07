World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Ind Vs SL and Aus Vs SA matches

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 174 // 07 Jul 2019, 02:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Most Runs

India rode on the back of tons from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets while South Africa registered a surprise win over Australia. These two results ensured that India will play the first semi-final against New Zealand with the other semi-final featuring Australia and hosts England.

India Vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka overcame a bad start as Angelo Mathews essayed a beautiful hundred to help the team reach a competitive 264-7 after 50 overs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made easy work of the chase with a massive 189-run opening stand as India eventually beat Sri Lanka in a comfortable way.

If anyone had expected Sri Lanka's total of 264 would be competitive on a track that had already been used earlier in the tournament, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul quickly erased such thoughts with some sublime batting. The Sri Lankan bowlers had no clue as Rohit Sharma notched up his 5th hundred of this World Cup off 92 balls with some effortless batting. After Rohit Sharma got out, his partner, Rahul slowed down as usual after getting a good start but the 23rd over bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva helped the Karnataka batsman to break the shackles and get going again. He eventually reached his hundred in the 39th over. Just when India were about to cross the line, Rahul and Rishabh Pant lost their wickets in quick succession. Skipper Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya helped India cross the line with 39 balls left in the inning.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat first after accounting for the dry nature of the Leeds track. However, the decision didn't get the best reward initially as a superb opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah rocked Sri Lanka very early in the piece. Sri Lanka fought back through a brilliant 124-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne. While Mathews went onto score his 3rd ODI hundred, Thirimanne brought up a well-made half-century. Despite their efforts, Bumrah's superb death bowling restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 264-7.

Australia Vs South Africa

A Francois du Plessis hundred along with a superb 97-ball 95 from Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa post a daunting 325-6 on the board. In return, David Warner and Alex Carey played two of the best knocks in this World Cup but Australia still fell agonizingly short by a margin of 10 runs.

Chasing 326 to top the table, Australia got off to a very bad start as they were reduced to 33-2 very early on. With Usman Khawaja going off the field due to a hamstring strain, they were practically 3 down. However, on one end, David Warner played a stunning knock to have Australia afloat. The Aussies floundered a bit more as Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell fell in quick succession.

This is when Warner finally got a reliable partner in Alex Carey as the two stitched a superb 108-run partnership. Warner subsequently reached his century while Carey was toying with the Protea spinners at the other end.

Unfortunately for Australia, Warner fell after scoring a 117-ball 122 and this ensured that South Africa became huge favourites to wrap up the match. Although Carey and Mitchell Starc tried to take the game deep, a win was always going to be out of rich. That is exactly how the game panned out in the end as Phehlukwayo dismissed Nathan Lyon to bring down the curtains for this game.

Earlier in the day, South Africa chose to bat first on a beautiful Old Trafford pitch. The openers, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram gave the team a rapid start as the Australian seamers struggled to find their radar. Even though de Kock and Markram couldn't convert their starts, the platform set up by them was utilised superbly by Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. They were absolutely brilliant on the day and went on to put up a 151-run stand. Eventually, South Africa posted a total of 325-6 after 50 overs.

Advertisement

Most Runs

Most Runs

Rohit Sharma's purple patch in this World Cup as he registered his 5th hundred to hold the top spot in the 'Most Runs' list.

From the second game of the day, Faf du Plessis continued his brilliant form with a century and that helped the South African skipper to enter the 'Most Runs' list.

Australian opening batsman has ensured that the fight for the highest run-scorer tag in this World Cup will go down to the wire as he scored a brilliant century on his own.

Most Wickets

Most Wickets

While Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah set up India's win with a superb 3-wicket haul. With these scalps, Bumrah took the 3rd spot in the 'Most Wickets' list.

Australian left-arm fast bowler took a couple of wickets against South Africa to extend his lead at the top. Starc also equalled Glenn McGrath's record for most wickets in a single World Cup.