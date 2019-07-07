×
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Ind Vs SL and Aus Vs SA matches

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
174   //    07 Jul 2019, 02:47 IST

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Most Runs
Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Most Runs

India rode on the back of tons from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets while South Africa registered a surprise win over Australia. These two results ensured that India will play the first semi-final against New Zealand with the other semi-final featuring Australia and hosts England.

India Vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka overcame a bad start as Angelo Mathews essayed a beautiful hundred to help the team reach a competitive 264-7 after 50 overs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made easy work of the chase with a massive 189-run opening stand as India eventually beat Sri Lanka in a comfortable way.

If anyone had expected Sri Lanka's total of 264 would be competitive on a track that had already been used earlier in the tournament, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul quickly erased such thoughts with some sublime batting. The Sri Lankan bowlers had no clue as Rohit Sharma notched up his 5th hundred of this World Cup off 92 balls with some effortless batting. After Rohit Sharma got out, his partner, Rahul slowed down as usual after getting a good start but the 23rd over bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva helped the Karnataka batsman to break the shackles and get going again. He eventually reached his hundred in the 39th over. Just when India were about to cross the line, Rahul and Rishabh Pant lost their wickets in quick succession. Skipper Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya helped India cross the line with 39 balls left in the inning.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat first after accounting for the dry nature of the Leeds track. However, the decision didn't get the best reward initially as a superb opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah rocked Sri Lanka very early in the piece. Sri Lanka fought back through a brilliant 124-run partnership between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne. While Mathews went onto score his 3rd ODI hundred, Thirimanne brought up a well-made half-century. Despite their efforts, Bumrah's superb death bowling restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 264-7.

Australia Vs South Africa

A Francois du Plessis hundred along with a superb 97-ball 95 from Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa post a daunting 325-6 on the board. In return, David Warner and Alex Carey played two of the best knocks in this World Cup but Australia still fell agonizingly short by a margin of 10 runs.

Chasing 326 to top the table, Australia got off to a very bad start as they were reduced to 33-2 very early on. With Usman Khawaja going off the field due to a hamstring strain, they were practically 3 down. However, on one end, David Warner played a stunning knock to have Australia afloat. The Aussies floundered a bit more as Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell fell in quick succession.

This is when Warner finally got a reliable partner in Alex Carey as the two stitched a superb 108-run partnership. Warner subsequently reached his century while Carey was toying with the Protea spinners at the other end.

Unfortunately for Australia, Warner fell after scoring a 117-ball 122 and this ensured that South Africa became huge favourites to wrap up the match. Although Carey and Mitchell Starc tried to take the game deep, a win was always going to be out of rich. That is exactly how the game panned out in the end as Phehlukwayo dismissed Nathan Lyon to bring down the curtains for this game.

Earlier in the day, South Africa chose to bat first on a beautiful Old Trafford pitch. The openers, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram gave the team a rapid start as the Australian seamers struggled to find their radar. Even though de Kock and Markram couldn't convert their starts, the platform set up by them was utilised superbly by Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. They were absolutely brilliant on the day and went on to put up a 151-run stand. Eventually, South Africa posted a total of 325-6 after 50 overs.

Most Runs

Most Runs
Most Runs

Rohit Sharma's purple patch in this World Cup as he registered his 5th hundred to hold the top spot in the 'Most Runs' list.

From the second game of the day, Faf du Plessis continued his brilliant form with a century and that helped the South African skipper to enter the 'Most Runs' list.

Australian opening batsman has ensured that the fight for the highest run-scorer tag in this World Cup will go down to the wire as he scored a brilliant century on his own.

Most Wickets

Most Wickets
Most Wickets

While Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah set up India's win with a superb 3-wicket haul. With these scalps, Bumrah took the 3rd spot in the 'Most Wickets' list.

Australian left-arm fast bowler took a couple of wickets against South Africa to extend his lead at the top. Starc also equalled Glenn McGrath's record for most wickets in a single World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah ODI Cricket
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Today
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Today
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
New Zealand
TBA VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
