World Cup 2019, Most Wickets Taken: Who will be the top wicket-taker of the tournament?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 129 // 13 Jul 2019, 18:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mitchell Starc is the top contender for this award.

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is all set to culminate tomorrow with hosts England taking on 2015 World Cup runners-up, New Zealand in the final match. This edition has surprisingly been well for the bowlers considering the pre World Cup chatter was all about how good the English pitches will be for batting. The overcast conditions have also helped the fast bowling fraternity with movement on offer.

New Zealand defeated India in the first semifinal whereas the host nation overcame the Australian side to reach the final. Even though the semifinalists are out of the tournament, their players proved why their nations have an excellent pool of talent.

Before the final, Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc were leading the charts of scoring the most runs and taking the most wickets in the tournament, respectively. Mitchell Starc emerged as the real gem of his side with his outstanding bowling performances. Starc tried his best to take his team to the finals, but the luck didn’t favour him.

He bagged 27 wickets in just 10 matches with a bowling average of 18.59. The left-arm fast bowler has been leading the chart by a huge margin and none of the bowlers playing in the final are close to him.

Jofra Archer needs to scalp 9 wickets to break this record which seems impossible.

With the 2nd placed Mustafizur Rahman out of the competition, there are just 2 bowlers who could mathematically reach the milestone. Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson are the 2 bowlers who need to put an unbelievable effort to overhaul Starc’s tally. Archer needs to take 9 wickets to emerge as the leading wicket-taker, whereas Ferguson needs to pick all the 10 wickets in the final.

With Ferguson and Archer not having a realistic chance, Mitchell Starc is set to be crowned as the best bowler in the tournament with a record-shattering 27 scalps to his name.