World Cup 2019: Most Wickets Taken | Who will be the top wicket-taker by the end of the tournament?

Who will top the wicket-taking charts?

The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup which is being hosted by England and Wales has seen the bowlers come into their own, because not all the pitches have been batting paradises. The bowlers have had the upper hand in some contests where rainy and overcast conditions have been prevalent.

It would be interesting to see who tops the list of highest wicket-takers at the end of the tournament. Mohammad Amir, Jofra Archer, and Mitchell Starc are the 3 star bowlers who are currently leading the charts with 15 wickets each. However, certain wrist spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Imran Tahir are also in the race, and by the end we may get to see a completely different leaderboard.

Here is a look at the top contenders for this accolade:

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc might be the top contender for this award

Matches - 6, Wickets - 15

Mitchell Starc, the star bowler from Australia, is the front-runner to win this award by the end of the tournament. He can subdue the strongest batsmen in the world with his lightning pace and bounce, and he can break partnerships seemingly at will.

In just 6 matches, Starc has already bagged 15 wickets. With his side being the favorites to make it to the semifinals, he has a realistic chance of topping the list.

Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Yuzvendra Chahal is a match winner for India.

Matches - 4, Wickets - 8

Wrist spinners could well prove to be the game-changer in this World Cup as the conditions start getting drier. India can take advantage of this with Yuzvendra Chahal being the prime wrist spinner of the side.

Chahal has grabbed 8 wickets from 4 matches so far, and has looked threatening whenever he's had the ball in his hand. He can be expected to make good use of his England experience and help the Indian team scale great heights.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir.

Matches - 5, Wickets - 15

Pakistan have not been performing their best in this year’s World Cup, but their star bowler has. Mohammad Amir has been the standout performer, leading the Pakistani bowling line-up with 15 wickets under his belt in just 5 matches.

He has troubled nearly all the batsmen with his pace and swing, and can be counted on to do more damage before the tournament is over.

Wild Cards - Jofra Archer (15 wickets from 6 matches) and Lockie Ferguson (14 Wickets from 5 matches)