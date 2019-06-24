×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Most Wickets Taken | Who will be the top wicket-taker by the end of the tournament?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
246   //    24 Jun 2019, 21:32 IST

Who will top the wicket-taking charts?
Who will top the wicket-taking charts?

The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup which is being hosted by England and Wales has seen the bowlers come into their own, because not all the pitches have been batting paradises. The bowlers have had the upper hand in some contests where rainy and overcast conditions have been prevalent.

It would be interesting to see who tops the list of highest wicket-takers at the end of the tournament. Mohammad Amir, Jofra Archer, and Mitchell Starc are the 3 star bowlers who are currently leading the charts with 15 wickets each. However, certain wrist spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Imran Tahir are also in the race, and by the end we may get to see a completely different leaderboard.

Here is a look at the top contenders for this accolade:

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc might be the top contender for this award
Mitchell Starc might be the top contender for this award

Matches - 6, Wickets - 15

Mitchell Starc, the star bowler from Australia, is the front-runner to win this award by the end of the tournament. He can subdue the strongest batsmen in the world with his lightning pace and bounce, and he can break partnerships seemingly at will.

In just 6 matches, Starc has already bagged 15 wickets. With his side being the favorites to make it to the semifinals, he has a realistic chance of topping the list. 

Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Yuzvendra Chahal is a match winner for India.
Yuzvendra Chahal is a match winner for India.

Matches - 4, Wickets - 8

Advertisement

Wrist spinners could well prove to be the game-changer in this World Cup as the conditions start getting drier. India can take advantage of this with Yuzvendra Chahal being the prime wrist spinner of the side.

Chahal has grabbed 8 wickets from 4 matches so far, and has looked threatening whenever he's had the ball in his hand. He can be expected to make good use of his England experience and help the Indian team scale great heights.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir.
Mohammad Amir.

Matches - 5, Wickets - 15

Pakistan have not been performing their best in this year’s World Cup, but their star bowler has. Mohammad Amir has been the standout performer, leading the Pakistani bowling line-up with 15 wickets under his belt in just 5 matches.

He has troubled nearly all the batsmen with his pace and swing, and can be counted on to do more damage before the tournament is over.

Wild Cards - Jofra Archer (15 wickets from 6 matches) and Lockie Ferguson (14 Wickets from 5 matches)

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Amir Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can take most wickets in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The rise of the sub-continent teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Combined XI of players not selected for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 oldest players who will be featuring in this edition of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: An XI featuring the most exciting debutants of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 Factors that helped India make it 7-0 against Pakistan at World Cups 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan - 3 key encounters crucial for each side’s fortunes in the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Week 3: Best images of the week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 194/8 (44.5 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 69 runs to won from 5.1 overs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us