World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Australia ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 105 // 29 Jun 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals of the 2015 Cricket World Cup to lift their fifth trophy.

In the 37th Group Match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand takes on traditional rivals Australia. While Australia has already qualified for the semi-finals, New Zealand looks well on their way to the final four.

Both these teams have played 136 ODIs against each other with Australia having a huge lead of 90-39 head to head against the Kiwis. Seven of their matches ended in a no-result. These two teams have met each other ten times in the World Cup with the Aussies winning seven matches and the Kiwis three.

In World Cups played in England, Australia lead New Zealand by 2-1 head to head. These two teams have also been involved in the final of the World Cup, in 2015. Australia defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in that match to lift their fifth World Cup trophy.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

378/5 by Australia in 2016 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

70 all out by Australia in 1986 is the lowest team total.

1971 runs scored by Ricky Ponting of Australia is the highest number of runs scored by a player.

181* by Matthew Hayden of Australia in 2007 is the highest individual score by a player in a match.

50 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

Advertisement

6 centuries scored by Ricky Ponting is the highest number of centuries scored by a player.

12 half-centuries scored by Ricky Ponting and Dean Jones of Australia each is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player.

33 sixes hit by Brendon McCullum of New Zealand is the most number of sixes hit by a player.

Bowling Performances

59 wickets taken by Glenn McGrath of Australia is the highest number of wickets taken by a player.

6/23 by Shane Bond of New Zealand in 2003 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match.

18 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

3 five-wicket hauls taken by Shane Bond is the most by a player.

Wicket-keeping Performances

62 dismissals by Adam Gilchrist of Australia is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Gilchrist in 2005 and by Tom Latham in 2017 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

Fielding Performances

33 catches by Allan Border of Australia is the highest number of catches taken by a player.

4 catches by Glenn Maxwell of Australia in 2017 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings.