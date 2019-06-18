World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
South Africa will square off against New Zealand tomorrow at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Having won their first match out of four against Afghanistan, the Proteas will look to carry on their winning momentum. The Blackcaps meanwhile would be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten run in World Cup 2019.
Faf du Plessis would be aware that his team have to win practically all of their remaining fixtures if they wish to qualify for the semi-finals. But they have a tough task on their hands tomorrow as New Zealand seem a more balanced and dynamic side who have been consistently performing well since arriving in England.
Match details
Date: Wednesday, 19th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Tournament: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 227
Avg 2nd Innings score: 179
Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Head-to-head at World Cup
Total: 7
New Zealand: 5
South Africa: 2
Team news
New Zealand
The Blackcaps are expected to go ahead with an unchanged lineup, although they do have the option of drafting Henry Nicholls in place of Colin Munro.
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi might feature in the starting lineup after recovering from his injury, with Beuran Hendricks likely to make way for him.
Squads
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir
Key players
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Trent Boult
South Africa
- Quinton de Kock
- Faf du Plessis
- Kagiso Rabada
Probable playing XI
New Zealand
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro / Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks / Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir