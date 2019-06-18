×
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
62   //    18 Jun 2019, 13:40 IST

South Africa will be hoping to register another win in this World Cup campaign
South Africa will be hoping to register another win in this World Cup campaign

South Africa will square off against New Zealand tomorrow at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Having won their first match out of four against Afghanistan, the Proteas will look to carry on their winning momentum. The Blackcaps meanwhile would be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten run in World Cup 2019.

Faf du Plessis would be aware that his team have to win practically all of their remaining fixtures if they wish to qualify for the semi-finals. But they have a tough task on their hands tomorrow as New Zealand seem a more balanced and dynamic side who have been consistently performing well since arriving in England.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 19th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Tournament: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 227

Avg 2nd Innings score: 179

Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Head-to-head at World Cup

Total: 7

New Zealand: 5

South Africa: 2

Team news

New Zealand

The Blackcaps are expected to go ahead with an unchanged lineup, although they do have the option of drafting Henry Nicholls in place of Colin Munro.

South Africa

Lungi Ngidi might feature in the starting lineup after recovering from his injury, with Beuran Hendricks likely to make way for him.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

Key players

New Zealand

- Kane Williamson

- Ross Taylor

- Trent Boult

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Kagiso Rabada

Probable playing XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro / Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks / Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir

Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket New Zealand Cricket Faf du Plessis Lungisani Ngidi
