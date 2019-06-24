World Cup 2019: Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Forecast for India vs West Indies clash on Thursday

Weather for India vs West Indies looks fine

What's the story?

Virat Kohli-led India survived a massive scare against Afghanistan on Saturday, as they won the match by 11 runs to consolidate their position in the top four. On the other hand, West Indies lost vs New Zealand which means that they desperately need a win vs India. It would be a blockbuster clash and if weather reports are to be believed, we will have a full game on Thursday in the World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

The rain has played a spoilsport number of times throughout the tournament. Both India and West Indies had a match washed out due to rain. Naturally, all eyes would be on weather reports when the two teams clash in Manchester.

The heart of the matter

Both India and West Indies are brimmed with superstars in their ranks, so fans would be looking forward to this match. While India needs to keep winning in order to finish on the top of standings, West Indies need a win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying alive. None of the teams would want to lose a point due to rain, and apparently, the weather Gods are listening to their prayers.

The weather forecast for the day would be music to the ears of cricket fans all around the world. While it is expected to be cloudy in the morning, the chances of rain are just around 10%. As the day will progress, the cloud cover is set to decrease and the chances of rain are negligible after that. If weather reports are to be believed, groundsmen will have a day off and fans will be able to enjoy some quality cricket.

What's next?

There will be a lot at stake when India meet West Indies on Thursday. With rain set to stay away, we should be able to witness a good contest between bat and ball.