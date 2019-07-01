World Cup 2019: One change India should make for the game against Bangladesh

Jadeja took a stunner to dismiss Jason Roy

India's unbeaten streak was broken, much to the delight of the home fans, by England. The hosts were in desperate need of a win and the team managed to get their World Cup campaign back on track with a confidence-boosting win against India. While this defeat does not really affect India's chances of making it to the semi-finals, the Men in Blue will certainly know that they cannot afford such lapses in the knockouts. The Indian bowling looked ineffective as a majority of the Indian bowlers went for too many runs. And then in the pursuit of 338 runs, Team India scored too slowly in the first ten overs leaving too much to get in the last 20 overs.

India might rethink about it's playing combination and make one change in the playing XI against Bangladesh.

Ravindra Jadeja in place of Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav hasn't had many opportunities in the World Cup, but in the few that he has had, he has failed to impress. He scored a sluggish fifty against Afghanistan and was criticised for the lack of intent. Even though the asking rate was well above 13 at the time he walked in against England, Jadhav had given hopes and nudged the ball around for singles.

One of the major reasons for Jadhav's inclusion in the team is his unorthodox bowling. But apart from a couple of occasions, his bowling hasn't really been used so far. Even when Chahal and Kuldeep were proving to be expensive, Kohli did not introduce Jadhav which shows the lack of confidence that Kohli has in Jadhav's bowling at the moment.

Ravindra Jadeja might replace Jadhav in the playing XI. Jadeja is known to bowl tight lines and provide India with an extra bowling option. The all-rounder is also a handy lower-order batsman and can tonk the ball big. Jadeja is a huge bonus on the field too as he is arguably currently the best fielder in World cricket.