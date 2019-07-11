World Cup 2019: Patrick Farhart leaves his role as Indian cricket team physio

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST News 867 // 11 Jul 2019, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patrick Farhart with Virat Kohli

What's the story?

An important member of the Indian cricket team's support staff, Patrick Farhart has left his role of physiotherapist after the World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. He thanked BCCI for its support in a tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Patrick Farhart has been an integral part of the support staff since he was appointed the physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team in 2015. However, after India crashing out of the World Cup with the loss against New Zealand in the semi-final, Farhart decided to call it a day with the Indian team.

The heart of the matter

Patrick Farhart is often seen running with his bag in case of injuries to the Indian players. The Australian is extremely popular in the Indian team and the players have often shared videos with him on social media.

Both Farhart and Shankar Basu, the fitness and condition coach, who also resigned, were offered to renew their contracts by the BCCI but they decided against it.

The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official saying, "Basu has informed the team management of not continuing as a trainer as he needs a break. So has Patrick. The Indian team will look out for their replacements after the World Cup and West Indies series,".

Patrick Farhart took to Twitter to thank BCCI for its constant support.

"Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Farhart said in a tweet.

Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future #TeamIndia — Patrick Farhart (@patrickfarhart) July 10, 2019

Advertisement

Messages poured in from Indian cricketers thanking Farhart for his support and wished him well for his future.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane replied, "Thanks for everything you’ve done for us, Patrick! Will miss your ever smiling face. All the best ahead my friend! #champion ".

Dhawal Kulkarni said, "Thank you for everything..You’re a great man!!Misteerrrrrrrrrrr Kennnnneedddyyyyyyyyyyyy ".

Washington Sundar also replied saying, "You're truly amazing! Thanks for everything you've done for me. Best wishes to you n your family ️".

What's next?

BCCI will have to start looking for replacements for Patrick Farhart and Shankar Basu after the World Cup.