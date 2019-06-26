×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: The positives and negatives of India's batting in the tournament so far

Subhadeep Dutta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
83   //    26 Jun 2019, 15:04 IST

India survived a huge scare against a resilient Afghanistan side in their last World Cup encounter courtesy a superlative effort from Jasprit Bumrah. In fact, the bowlers ensured that Indian fans were spared the blushes after a low key performance by the batsmen.

Virat Kohli's men were certainly the favourites in the match given the way they conquered teams like Australia and Pakistan before they met the Afghans. But on a difficult Southampton pitch that assisted spinners, the famed Indian batting lineup was restricted to 224/8.

Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman bowled 152 dot balls and accounted for 4 wickets among themselves. Even Mahendra Singh Dhoni struggled as he took 52 balls for his 28 runs.

The road is still far from over, and there is plenty of room for improvement.

KL Rahul must convert his starts into big knocks

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

After Rohit Sharma got out in the fifth over against Afghanistan, skipper Kohli stitched a partnership with KL Rahul worth 63 runs. But Rahul, who took over the opening role after Shikhar Dhawan's injury, needs to convert his starts into big knocks - ideally centuries.

He was batting on 30 runs from 53 balls when he tried to reverse sweep Mohammed Nabi and got caught in the process.

On his World Cup debut against South Africa, he came in to bat at the No. 4 slot. He made 26 off 42 balls before going through his shot a little early and offering an easy catch.

On both occasions, he had applied himself before he threw away his wicket. But his knock of 57 against Pakistan did full justice to his potential. He must capitalise on starts and aim bigger, otherwise it will adversely affect the batsmen to follow.

The spotlight is back on the No. 4 position and Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar
Advertisement

The spotlight then turns towards Tamil Nadu cricketer Vijay Shankar, who has been called a "three-dimensional player" - at times mockingly. He was drafted into the XI after Dhawan got ruled out due to injury.

Against Afghanistan, Shankar walked into the middle in the 15th over. And in the match against Pakistan he had to go after the leather right from the word go as not many overs were left.

He did try to apply himself and made 29 off 41 deliveries before being trapped in front. He made a run-a-ball 15 against Pakistan but struck gold when Kohli threw him the ball to complete an over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the latter got injured.

Shankar got India the first breakthrough against Pakistan as he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq off the very first delivery that he bowled on his World Cup debut. In fact, he finished the match with 2 wickets while giving away 22 runs in 5.2 overs.

But the skipper did not use Shankar as a bowling option while defending a low score against Afghanistan. That proves that Shankar's primary role in the team is as a batsman.

Even before the team landed in England there was a lot of talk regarding the number 4 position. The way things panned out in the match against Afghanistan, the importance of that spot in the batting line-up came to the fore again. India's chances in the knockout phase too will depend a lot on how Shankar handles the pressure.

The big 2 of Kohli and Rohit are firing, but the others must complement them

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

The good thing for India is that both Rohit Sharma and Kohli are in great form. The skipper slammed his third consecutive half-century against Afghanistan while Sharma has slammed two centuries already.

In fact, the brilliant showing by the top order including Shikhar Dhawan, before he got injured, has been pivotal. However, the vulnerabilities of the middle order can put extra pressure on them. The experience against Afghanistan can serve as a reminder.

Dhoni might have been off color against the Afghans but it is not like he is completely out of touch. He made a quickfire 27 off 14 balls against the Aussies. The positive thing about him is that he has got tons of experience and knows how to deliver despite obstacles.

Pandya as a floater can continue to make a difference

Kedar Jadhav struggled for the most part of his knock against Afghanistan but he stuck to his guns and made 52 runs which were crucial in the context of the match. That knock must have done a world of good to his confidence. He was not tested much in the tournament before that.

The all-rounder has been impressive
The all-rounder has been impressive

The one other important player in the middle order is Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has been impressive in the tournament with both bat and ball so far. He batted at number 4 against the Aussies and slammed 48 off 27 balls.

Pandya picked up two crucial wickets against Pakistan after scoring a brisk 26 runs, batting in the same position. Kohli has used him as a floater and his ability to use the long handle can continue to make the difference.

Everything else will be taken care of by the bowling unit

The equation, therefore, is simple; the middle order batsmen must deliver the goods when the time comes if India want to win the coveted trophy. Everything else will be taken care of by the lethal bowling unit of the team.

India will play the Windies next on 27 June.






Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 Fastest bowlers in the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The story so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India in a strong position half-way through the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why the Afghanistan win is the most vital in India's journey so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: A tournament of imperfections 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant should be included in the playing XI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will clinch the award?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most runs scored | Who will be the top scorer by the end of the tournament?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 bowlers who have taken a wicket off their first ball in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Today, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
Start delayed: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us