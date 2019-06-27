×
World Cup 2019: Qualification scenarios for all teams

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Feature
27 Jun 2019, 16:39 IST

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

As the league stage approaches its business end, the World Cup 2019 qualifications scenarios are truly hotting up, with seven teams still in the contention of making it to the semi-finals.

The Aussies currently lead the points table with 12 points and have secured their place in the semi-finals. The Afghans are out, owing to the seven losses in a row they have endured in this competition.

Against many expectations, Faf du Plessis' South Africa are out of the tournament, having registered just the solitary win against Afghanistan.

With just 12 matches left in the league stage, the top-four scenarios become even more important for the teams resting in the middle of the table.

So, without much ado, let's take a look at the qualification scenarios of the teams still in the contention for the remaining three semi-final slots.


ICC CWC 2019 Points Table after the completion of NZ vs Pak match (June 26, 2019).
ICC CWC 2019 Points Table after the completion of NZ vs Pak match (June 26, 2019).

Note: The stats/results considered in this article are verified till the completion of Match 33 between New Zealand and Pakistan.

England

England needs a quick turnaround to revive their campaign. England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England needs a quick turnaround to revive their campaign. England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pre-tournament favorites England have experienced a mixed WC campaign so far, with four wins and three defeats in seven league games. After their back to back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, the hosts now find them in a must-win situation against two power-packed teams in India and New Zealand, on 30 June and 3 July respectively.

A win in both games will certainly cement their spot in the 2019 semi-finals, while if they manage to win just one game, then their chances will depend on the performance and results of other teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka stunned to hosts and kept their playoff hopes alive New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka stunned to hosts and kept their playoff hopes alive New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Despite having made below-par start, the Islanders still have a real chance of making it to the semis, all thanks to their unprecedented victory against the hosts.

They currently lie in the middle of the league table with six points, and should they beat South Africa (28 June), West Indies (1 July) and India (6 July), their tally will take them to 12 points to secure their semis berth.

However, their inconsistency of late makes it a daunting task.

New Zealand

New Zealand finds them in a tricky situation after Pakistan defeat.
New Zealand finds them in a tricky situation after Pakistan defeat.

Due to the demoralizing defeat against Pakistan, New Zealand's wait to secure a semis berth extends, and they still need to win one more game out of the remaining two, against Australia (29 June) and England (3 July) to secure a comfortable berth in the knockout stages.

However, in case they lose both of their upcoming fixtures, then their entry into the semis will be based on two scenarios; first - both England and Sri Lanka fail to secure wins in their remaining games, and second - if one among these two qualify, then there is a minor possibility of Kiwis' NRR to come into play after the Bangladesh v Pakistan clash.

World Cup 2019: Qualification scenarios for all teams for the remaining 3 semifinal spots
