World Cup 2019: Qualification scenarios for England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Pakistan and England are front runners for the semi-finals spot

The World Cup 2019 has so far lived up to it’s billing with some thrilling encounters, unexpected defeats, and enormous fan support for nearly every game. As we near the conclusion of the group stage of the tournament, the qualification scenarios are still very much open and exciting.

The five-time world champions Australia is once again into the semi-finals while India and New Zealand are in contention to cement their spots too. Contrary to popular expectation, England have not stormed to qualification due to their defeats against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

All these results have spiced up the race for a semifinal spot. Here are the potential qualification scenarios for England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

#1 England

a) Win both their remaining games (12 points)

In spite of two consecutive defeats, England’s fate is still on their own hands as victories against India and New Zealand will see them qualify for the semifinals. But it is easier said than done as both India and New Zealand (bar the last two matches) have been in good form. It will be interesting to see whether this England team can thrive under an enormous amount of pressure.

b) Win one of their remaining games (10 points)

In such a scenario, England needs to depend on the results of other teams. For the hosts to qualify with 10 points, Bangladesh has to win against Pakistan and lose against India while Sri Lanka should lose one of their two remaining games, as England can progress due to higher number of wins.

#2 Pakistan

a) Win against Bangladesh (11 points)

If England loses one of their remaining games, the equation is simple for Pakistan. A win against Bangladesh will ensure a semifinal spot for them.

b) Lose against Bangladesh (9 points)

This will complicate things for Pakistan as they need to maintain a decent net run rate while losing. It would also require England to lose both their games while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka must be defeated in at least one of their remaining two encounters.

#3 Bangladesh

a) Victory in both their remaining games (11 points)

To ensure a semifinal spot with 11 points, Bangladesh needs to win both their games, against Pakistan and India and hope England lose one of their remaining two encounters.

b) Win one of their remaining games (9 points)

In this case, England and Sri Lanka should lose both of their pending fixtures while Bangladesh must defeat Pakistan at Lord’s. Their net run rate should also be higher than Pakistan for them to qualify.

#4 Sri Lanka

Win against West Indies and India (10 points)

This is the only possibility for the Sri Lankans and even in this case, their fate will be decided by other fixtures. England must lose both their games (because of their superior net run rate) while Bangladesh must defeat Pakistan and lose to India.

Among the mentioned four teams, Sri Lanka has the least opportunity to progress for the next stage.