World Cup 2019: Rain not expected to play spoilsport during India vs Afghanistan clash in Southampton

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
116   //    21 Jun 2019, 09:31 IST

Weather Forecast in Southampton looks fine
Weather Forecast in Southampton looks fine

What's the story?

India, who are high on confidence after winning their last match against Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth–Lewis method, will next take on Afghanistan at Ageas Bowl in Southamptonon on Saturday. And according to the weather forecast, the chances of rain affecting the game is negligible.

In case you didn't know...

It has been the most rain-affected ICC World Cup till date, with as many as four games already being abondoned due to bad weather. As the ICC didn't keep any reserve days for the group stage fixtures, the teams had to split points. The bad weather also affected the match between India and Pakistan last Sunday as the Men in Green's innings was shortened by 10 overs.

Heart of the matter

Afghanistan are no match for India in terms of quality. Virat Kohli and company should be able to register their fourth win in five matches unless the weather plays a spoilsport. However, the weather forecast suggests that we should have a full 100-over game in Southampton

Also Read - Predicting where each team will stand in the points table after the next 5 games

The chances of rain are around four per cent in the morning, which means that it should be a clear day and the match should start on time. The probability of rain reduces further as the day progresses, and it is negligible during the match hours.

India are one of the favourites to win the World Cup 2019 and are yet to lose a game in the ongoing tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan have lost all the five matches they have played so far and are currently rock-bottom in the points table. Although India are the overwhelming favourites to win Saturday's game, it would be wise not to take Afghanistan too lightly.

What's next?

If form and the weather reports are taken into account, India should be able to pick up another two points on Saturday.

Also read – Highest Individual Score in World cup

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup points table, news, world cup most runs, live scores, schedule, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rashid Khan 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads India Cricket World Cup Team Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Team
World Cup 2019: Weather forecast for India vs Afghanistan clash in Southampton
