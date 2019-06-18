World Cup 2019: Predicting where each team will stand in the points table after the next 5 games

India likely to stay in the top four

The ICC World Cup 2019 has been a closely contested tournament so far. Teams like Australia, England, India and New Zealand look in a great position to qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, the chasing pack of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan would be hoping to rise in the points table.

Apart from Afghanistan who look down and out, every other team has shown that they have the ability to beat anyone on their day. So we can say that nine teams are still in the running to qualify for the playoffs and win the tournament.

The points won and lost due to rain have further spiced things up. Let us try to predict how the points table is likely to shape up after the next five matches.

Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa at Edgbaston

New Zealand were handed an easy start, and they made full use of it by winning each of their first three matches. The one point earned vs India due to bad weather will be a great boost for them.

On the other hand, South Africa had to wait until the 5th game to register their first win. The weather forecast says that the probability of rain during the match is very less, so the Kiwis should be able to beat South Africa.

Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh at Trent Bridge

Bangladesh impressed by registering a convincing win over West Indies in their last match. A win against Australia would boost their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, but Australia might be too strong for them.

According to the weather report, Bangladesh won't get any help from the weather gods as the chances of rain are very less.

Match 27, England vs Sri Lanka at Headingley

The hosts and pre-tournament favourites England seem to be too good for Sri Lanka. However, the island nation can take heart from the performance of Pakistan, who beat England against all the odds.

The weather report predicts that rain won't interrupt the match, so England should be able to add two more points on the board.

Match 28, India vs Afghanistan at Rose Bowl

India have emerged as strong contenders to lift the trophy as they have won each of their completed matches. On the other hand, Afghanistan have looked like the weakest team of the tournament by far.

The weather report says that rain won't interrupt play, which would be music to the ears of Virat Kohli and his men.

Match 29, West Indies vs New Zealand at Old Trafford

After a resounding victory over Pakistan in their opening match, West Indies have struggled in the tournament. They know that they can't afford to lose vs the Kiwis.

That motivation, coupled with the confidence from the warm-up match where they smashed more than 400 against New Zealand, might help them beat the Kiwis. The weather report predicts that rain won't interrupt what would be a pivotal match in the top four race.

How the points table is likely to shape up

After these five matches, India, Australia and England should be able to widen the gap between themselves and the rest. New Zealand will likely be on nine points, four ahead of the other contenders for the top four spot, but with tough matches coming up.