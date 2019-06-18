×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Predicting where each team will stand in the points table after the next 5 games

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
731   //    18 Jun 2019, 21:01 IST

India likely to stay in the top four
India likely to stay in the top four

The ICC World Cup 2019 has been a closely contested tournament so far. Teams like Australia, England, India and New Zealand look in a great position to qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, the chasing pack of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan would be hoping to rise in the points table.

Apart from Afghanistan who look down and out, every other team has shown that they have the ability to beat anyone on their day. So we can say that nine teams are still in the running to qualify for the playoffs and win the tournament.

The points won and lost due to rain have further spiced things up. Let us try to predict how the points table is likely to shape up after the next five matches.

Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa at Edgbaston

New Zealand were handed an easy start, and they made full use of it by winning each of their first three matches. The one point earned vs India due to bad weather will be a great boost for them.

On the other hand, South Africa had to wait until the 5th game to register their first win. The weather forecast says that the probability of rain during the match is very less, so the Kiwis should be able to beat South Africa.

Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh at Trent Bridge

Bangladesh impressed by registering a convincing win over West Indies in their last match. A win against Australia would boost their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, but Australia might be too strong for them.

According to the weather report, Bangladesh won't get any help from the weather gods as the chances of rain are very less.

Match 27, England vs Sri Lanka at Headingley

The hosts and pre-tournament favourites England seem to be too good for Sri Lanka. However, the island nation can take heart from the performance of Pakistan, who beat England against all the odds.

The weather report predicts that rain won't interrupt the match, so England should be able to add two more points on the board.

Advertisement

Match 28, India vs Afghanistan at Rose Bowl

India have emerged as strong contenders to lift the trophy as they have won each of their completed matches. On the other hand, Afghanistan have looked like the weakest team of the tournament by far.

The weather report says that rain won't interrupt play, which would be music to the ears of Virat Kohli and his men.

Match 29, West Indies vs New Zealand at Old Trafford

After a resounding victory over Pakistan in their opening match, West Indies have struggled in the tournament. They know that they can't afford to lose vs the Kiwis.

That motivation, coupled with the confidence from the warm-up match where they smashed more than 400 against New Zealand, might help them beat the Kiwis. The weather report predicts that rain won't interrupt what would be a pivotal match in the top four race.

How the points table is likely to shape up

After these five matches, India, Australia and England should be able to widen the gap between themselves and the rest. New Zealand will likely be on nine points, four ahead of the other contenders for the top four spot, but with tough matches coming up.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Brendon McCullum predicts where each team will finish in the points table
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting where each team will finish in the points table
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting the teams' positions on the points table
RELATED STORY
How are the Cricket World Cup hosts decided?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Predicting the fate of all the teams in the tournament using AI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 batsmen in the most runs battle
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Each country’s best player based on recent performances
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Predicting where each team will finish on the points table
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Yesterday
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 222/5 (44.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 176 runs to won from 6.0 overs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us