World Cup 2019: Ranking the top five batsmen of the tournament

Rohit and Warner finished at the top of the leading run-scorer list

Before the World Cup, fans and critics expected the tournament to be a batsman's tournament. Change in rules and improvement in batsmen's equipments had tilted the game in their favour in the limited-overs format. In the last few years, we had seen even scores of 350 plus being chased with ease.

Contrary to the predictions made by fans and critics, bowlers did have a role to play in the tournament. The pitches had something for the bowlers so the batsmen had to work hard for their runs, especially in the latter half of the tournament.

Teams had to work hard to even chase score around 250, owing to the conditions and pressure of the World Cup. In spite of these difficulties, we saw a record seven batsmen score more than 500 runs in the tournament. To put this in context, before this tournament, only seven batsmen had been able to achieve this feat in all the editions.

It is very difficult to pick the best in the tournament, but here is a selection of the batsmen who made the most impact with the willow.

#5 David Warner - 647 runs

David Warner

David Warner was making a return to international cricket after serving a ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. The devastating opener curbed his attacking instincts for the benefit of the team as he took his time before going for his shots.

It proved to be a great move as the left-hander finished as the second top-scorer of the tournament. Warner scored 647 runs in the tournament including three centuries and three half-centuries.

The Australian opener had a chance to become the highest scorer of the tournament but he fell short by one run in the semi-final. While it was a great tournament on a personal level, the left-hander must be disappointed as he could not save his team from being knocked out by England.

