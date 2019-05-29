×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Roundup of the warm-up matches

Vignesh Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
29   //    29 May 2019, 05:15 IST

10 captains with aspirations to lift the World Cup trophy for their respective nations.
10 captains with aspirations to lift the World Cup trophy for their respective nations.

The build-up to the World Cup 2019 has kicked into high gear with team media sessions and press conferences. But the most important thing for each team before the start of the tournament has been the series of warm-up matches scheduled.

With none of the warm-ups officially recognized as ODI matches, each team was free to play up to 15 players in order to fine-tune their batting and bowling plans and solidify their ideal team combinations.

The warm-up matches went differently for each team, with some benefiting more than others. Hosts England lost their first match to Australia by 12 runs, but would have been more concerned by the mounting injury concerns rather than the result. Eoin Morgan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are currently dealing with injuries, though Wood and Woakes are the only long-term concerns and will have to be managed accordingly.

A win in their final match against Afghanistan highlighted their improved ability to bat against spin bowling, which will be crucial as the tournament progresses and the pitches get drier.

South Africa started with a win in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka but rain forced their match against West Indies to end without a result. Their biggest gain from the warm-up matches will be the two half-centuries that Hashim Amla scored. Amla finding form just before the tournament starts coupled with his experience in English conditions will be crucial to South Africa's chances, especially in the absence of Dale Steyn due to a shoulder injury.

Australia won both their warm-up matches, against England and Sri Lanka, and will be pleased with Steven Smith's century and their bowling performances in both matches. But it is still unclear as to who between David Warner and Usman Khawaja will partner Aaron Finch at the top of the order, with both of them impressing in their chances.

Sri Lanka lost both their warm-up matches, to South Africa and Australia, but will take some confidence from the individual performances of Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne. Questions remain over their bowling and their ability to bat 50 overs consistently though.

Afghanistan won their warm-up match against Pakistan by 3 wickets, with Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Dawlat Zadran impressing in that match. But then they lost their next match to England.

Mohammad Shahzad retired hurt in the match against Pakistan and did not play against England, which is something that the team management will have to factor into their discussions.

Advertisement
The two front-runners had mixed results in the warm-up matches.
The two front-runners had mixed results in the warm-up matches.

Pakistan lost their first warm-up match to Afghanistan and rain ruined any possibility of play against Bangladesh, with their only positives being Babar Azam's century and Wahab Riaz's late spell of reverse swing. With them not having won an ODI match since January and the lack of potency in their bowling and batting showing up repeatedly, time is running out to get their act together ahead of the World Cup.

India had mixed results in their matches, losing to New Zealand and winning against Bangladesh. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni all found form with the bat and Kuldeep Yadav rediscovered his wicket-taking ability after a horrid IPL season, but a vulnerability to swing bowling is a concern to address.

Bangladesh only had one proper warm-up match, against India, after their match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. And despite a heavy loss, they would be happy to see that Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim scored some runs.

Bangladesh will not be too worried about their team combination after this match, as the same group of players went on to win a tri-series in Ireland just before the warm-up matches.

New Zealand had one good day with the ball against India and one horrible one with the ball against West Indies, where they conceded 421. The performances of Trent Boult and Kane Williamson in both matches were a large positive. Meanwhile, Tom Blundell's batting and keeping in the match against West Indies bode well for him if he is to make his ODI debut during the tournament, with regular wicket-keeper Tom Latham recovering from a finger injury.

West Indies showed that they aren't a team to be taken lightly after smashing 421 against New Zealand, and they will look towards Shai Hope to continue his excellent run of form. Andre Russell's late order fireworks were also crucial, as were the tight bowling lengths from Jason Holder and Kemar Roach. An improved fielding performance is what they will be looking for, but it is clear that this is no longer a team to be underestimated.

The only thing left is for the World Cup matches to start officially. With all the teams present and finding form, a competitive and exciting tournament is on the cards from Thursday onwards.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Hashim Amla
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 5 Nations who have won the most number of World Cup matches
RELATED STORY
All about the coaches of World Cup participating nations
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the 'Fab 4' based on their performance in World Cup matches
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket Team might wear orange jersey in World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 wicket-keepers who could be match-winners for their teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 teams likely to breach the first 500 run total in ODIs
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Power Rankings 4 months from the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Four matches that resulted in a tie
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us