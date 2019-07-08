World Cup 2019: Semi-final 1, IND vs NZ - India's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 438 // 08 Jul 2019, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shami is likely to be back

Team India's stunning run in the 2019 World Cup continued in the team's last group game where they defeated Sri Lanka convincingly, securing the top spot on the points table. The Indian team has managed to give opportunity to most of the players from the squad of 15. During the course of the tournament, the Indian team has rung in changes making it difficult to predict the playing XI for the semi-final against New Zealand.

Openers

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have given steady starts to the team so far. They will have to be cautious in the first few overs against the likes of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

Even though Kohli hasn't hit a ton so far in the tournament, he has played some crucial knocks. Rishabh Pant has played a couple of flashy innings but will look to contribute more. India is likely to persist with Dinesh Karthik against New Zealand.

Wicket-keeper and All-rounders

MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni's experience with the bat and behind the stumps will be crucial in the high-pressure game. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be the all-rounders in the playing XI.

Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammad Shami, who has been in a good wicket-taking form, is likely to be back in the playing XI. However, Shami has been expensive in the death overs and thus Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to be retained.

Advertisement

Key players

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has hit 5 centuries in the tournament so far. A lot will depend on the way Rohit handles the New Zealand new ball bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been inconsistent so far and Kohli might fall back on the experience of Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja bowled a tight spell against Sri Lanka and will have his work cut out against Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah