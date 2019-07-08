World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

New Zealand defeated India in the Warm-up game

The moment of truth has arrived for the four semi-finalists as we enter the knockout stage of the 2019 World Cup. The first semi-final will be played between India and New Zealand, who have had contrasting forms coming into the semi-final.

After a minor hiccup against England, Team India put it's World Cup campaign back on track with back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. On the other hand, after remaining unbeaten in their first six games, the Black Caps lost their last three group games and will consider themselves lucky to make it to the semis. The Kiwi openers' performances have been dismal which has left to much to do for the middle and lower-middle order.

New Zealand will be desperate for Martin Guptill to fire against an in-form Indian bowling attack. On the bowling front, New Zealand will have to make a decision whether they want to go with Tim Southee, who has played just one game or Matt Henry, who has been expensive in the last few matches.

India also needs to figure out their bowling combination. Other than Jasprit Bumrah, no bowler is a certainty in the playing XI.

Key battles

Rohit, Rahul vs Boult, Ferguson

One of the biggest reasons for India's spectacular run in the World Cup has been the sensational form of its openers. However, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will have their task cut out against Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. If Boult and Ferguson can somehow get through the Indian openers and Virat Kohli, New Zealand will fancy its chances against an untested Indian middle-order.

Indian spinners vs Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are excellent players of spin bowling and thus it will be crucial for the Indian spinners to get rid of them early in their innings.

Who will win the match?

The Men in Blue will definitely be confident about their chances against an unsettled looking New Zealand side. If the Indian top order can see off the danger of the New Zealand new ball bowlers, it will be a walk in the park for Team India.