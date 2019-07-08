World Cup 2019: Semifinal 1, IND vs NZ: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players

New Zealand reached the semifinals because of their superior net run rate

The runners-up of the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand will lock horns with 2-time champions India in the first semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 here at Manchester. New Zealand do not have any momentum on their side, having lost their last three matches.

They were dominated by Pakistan, England and Australia in those games and even in the fixture versus West Indies, they won by a very small margin. On the other hand, the Indian team is on a 2-match winning streak with wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the final phases of the group stage.

The odds are heavily stacked against New Zealand. In order to make it to their 2nd consecutive final, Kane Williamson and co. will have to put in a special effort versus team India.

Here's how the Black Caps can line up for the semifinal:

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro should open the innings, followed by Kane Williamson at number 3.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, two players who have a good record against India, will form the team's core. They will have the back of all-rounders, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner.

Lockie Ferguson will return in the match squad replacing Tim Southee while Trent Boult and Matt Henry will retain their spots.

Key Players for New Zealand

Kane Williamson

Williamson's innings will decide New Zealand's fate

The team's most consistent batsman, Kane Williamson will have the responsibility of anchoring the innings when New Zealand faces the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the semifinal. It won't be an understatement to say that Williamson's innings will decide the match's outcome.

Trent Boult

Boult will be the key bowlers for the Kiwis

Trent Boult blew away the Indian batting order in the warm-up match of the 2019 World Cup. He has the potential to repeat that performance once again but with the form that Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are in, the left-arm fast bowler will need to bowl his heart out to give the Kiwis a chance.

New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult.