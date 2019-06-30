World Cup 2019: Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks the record of best bowling figures by a teenager in a World Cup match

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 117 // 30 Jun 2019, 13:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shaheen Afridi took 4 wickets against Afghanistan

What’s the story?

In the match against Afghanistan on Sunday, Shaheen Afridi recorded bowling figures of 4 wickets for 47 runs at an economy of just 4.7, breaking the record of the best bowling figures by a teenager in a World Cup match.

In case you didn’t know…

Shaheen Afridi in the same match also became the youngest bowler to take a four-wicket haul in a World Cup match, at just 19 years and 84 days. The record was previously held by John Blain, who had achieved the feat at the age of 20 years and 240 days.

The heart of the matter

In the match, the captain of the Afghanistan team, Gulbadin Naib was Shaheen’s first scalp. And what followed was a beauty of a delivery to the next batsman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, who lobbed it to Imad Wasim for an easy catch. He then continued his plunder in the next spell, picking up the wickets of Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan in the 47th over.

Youngest players to have a four-wicket haul in the World Cup

Shaheen recorded one of his best figures and got his name etched in the record books as the youngest bowler to have a four-fer in a World Cup match and also getting to the best bowling figures by a teenager in the World Cup.

He has been clinical in Pakistan’s progression in the World Cup and has picked up 10 wickets in the 4 matches he has played so far and will continue to be one of the most clinical parts of the Pakistani pace attack going forward.

What’s next?

With the win over the Afghans, Pakistan have all their hopes pinned on the performance of the Indian side in their match against England. As an English defeat would mean they would still have the semi-final gates open for them.