×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan’s absence affects India’s top and middle order

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
388   //    28 Jun 2019, 11:02 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury to his left hand.
Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury to his left hand.

Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, hits him on the left hand! A back of the length delivery which rises quickly. Dhawan tries to pull, but the ball hurries onto him. A real skidder

Shikhar was late on the shot and ball stuck his left hand. India’s physio brought out the magic spray and all seemed well as Dhawan went on to get his 17th ODI ton. Dhawan scored a 109-ball 117 to power India to 352/5 against Australia at The Oval but didn’t take the field as a precautionary measure. He was later on ruled out of the World Cup with Rishabh Pant named as his replacement.

Not many would have imagined that an innocuous looking delivery from Pat Cummins would affect India’s World Cup fortunes so much.

Rahul was given the opportunity of opening the innings for India in place of Dhawan. He did a commendable job of seeing off the new ball threat of Mohammed Amir in the match against Pakistan. But his batting in subsequent games against Afghanistan and West Indies has left a lot to ponder.

Rahul is a bit circumspect at the top and unlike Dhawan, he is afraid to play his shots in the powerplay. This creates a lot of pressure and puts the onus of getting the boundaries on his batting partner Rohit Sharma. Rohit, whose batting template over the past few years is seeing off the new ball with the minimum of risk and then going berserk in the middle and death overs, has had to modify his game. India’s famed top three is not that fearful anymore due to Dhawan’s absence.

Coming on to the middle order, which has been India’s Achilles heel over the past few years, hasn’t shown any signs of improvement. After trying a plethora of players at the number 4, India decided to go in with Rahul. Rahul did a good job in the warm-up games and the match against South Africa.

But just as he was looking to settle in his new role, the unfortunate injury to Dhawan meant he was shifted back to the top of the order. His replacement, Vijay Shankar, failed to get going against Pakistan and wasn’t able to rotate the strike effectively against Afghanistan and West Indies. Kedar Jadhav has seen his batting form dip massively. He did get a fifty against Afghanistan but his batting doesn’t evoke much confidence these days.

So what’s the solution to this perennial problem? India may look at bringing in a specialist batsman in the form of Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. One out of Shankar or Jadhav needs to be benched to add some steel to the batting order. Another option can be to make Pant open the innings in place of Rahul who slots back in at number 4. But Pant hasn’t opened for a while and it might be too bold a move to make at this stage of the tournament. Anyways, something has to give if India are to stop their batting slide. It is the only hindrance in their pursuit of a third World Cup title.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: India's possible middle order combinations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How will Shikhar Dhawan's absence affect India's campaign?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Who should replace Shikhar Dhawan for the match against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why does India’s middle order suddenly seem so strong?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant set to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The positives and negatives of India's batting in the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant should be included in playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Indian top order needs a left-right combination to unsettle opposition bowlers
RELATED STORY
How a weak middle-order could affect India's World Cup chances
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India must choose its middle order wisely for the first match against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Yesterday
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Today, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us