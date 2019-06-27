×
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs South Africa match preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Feature
27 Jun 2019, 14:31 IST

Rabada & Co have failed to fire so far in this World Cup
Rabada & Co have failed to fire so far in this World Cup

After scripting a memorable win against the tournament favorites England, Sri Lanka will now take on the down-and-out South African team. The Sri Lankan side reignited their semifinal hopes with the spectacular fightback against the hosts, while the Proteas are possibly having their worst World Cup campaign ever.

With a solitary win in their seven outings, South Africa are languishing at the 9th spot in the points table. Sri Lanka on their part are also precariously placed at the seventh position, and they have to win all their remaining games to stay alive.

Faf du Plessis has been slammed by the fans and pundits for his poor captaincy and lack of creativity in this tournament. South Africa would be eyeing to end this World Cup on a high after a miserable campaign in England.

Match details

Date: Friday, 28th June 2019

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 243

Avg 2nd Innings score: 180

Highest Total: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Total: 99/10 (26.1 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Highest Chased: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Defended: 274/6 (41 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Total: 5

Sri Lanka: 1

South Africa: 3

Tied: 1

Team news

Sri Lanka

- Suranga Lakmal might feature in the starting lineup for this fixture.

- Jeevan Mendis might make way for Milinda Siriwardana.

South Africa

JP Duminy could replace Aiden Markram, who has been in poor form in this World Cup.

Squads

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

 

Key players

Sri Lanka

- Kusal Perera

- Kusal Mendis

- Lasith Malinga

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Kagiso Rabada

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratane, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjay de Silva, Angelo Matthews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis / Milinda Siriwardana, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram / JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Dimuth Karunaratne
