World Cup 2019: Statistics prove that MS Dhoni is among the worst wicket-keepers in the tournament

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

Statistics reveal that former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the worst-wicket-keepers in Cricket World Cup 2019.

In case you didn't know..

India suffered their first defeat in the Cricket World Cup 2019 against England at Edgbaston. Their 31-run-defeat breaks their unbeaten streak at the tournament, leaving them second on the points table with 11 points after 7 matches.

On the other hand, England got a solid win which helped their chances for a top-four finish in the points table. They are now fourth with 10 points from 8 matches and the win against India made the job more complicated for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The heart of the matter

Dhoni was criticized for his slow approach during the death overs in some of the previous matches. Earlier Dhoni has also been criticized for his review calls, which recently saved England opener Jason Roy from a dismissal.

According to statistics, Dhoni is the third-worst wicket-keeper in the ongoing tournament when it comes to dismissals. With two catches and two stumpings, he has been able to successfully dismiss just four opponents in six innings and only Afghanistan’s Ikram Alikhil and Mohammad Shahzad behind him on the table.

The 37-year-old leads the chart in terms of byes conceded. He has given away 19 byes, which is a testimony to the fact that Dhoni is not having a great tournament. The number of byes given away by Dhoni is more than double of Australia's Alex Carey, who is the next person on the list.

Alex Carey leads the table in the ongoing tournament with eighteen dismissals in eight matches and has consistently proven his impact behind the stumps with efficient wicket-keeping

What's next?

Virat Kohli and co. will look to return to the winning ways as they face Bangladesh in their next fixture on Tuesday.