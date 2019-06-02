×
World Cup 2019: Suresh Raina predicts the winner of the India-Pakistan encounter

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
193   //    02 Jun 2019, 12:18 IST

Can India continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup against Pakistan?
Can India continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup against Pakistan?

What's the story? 

Views and opinions are pouring in about the highly anticipated contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Former and current players from both the countries have talked about the pressure an India-Pakistan match entails. Many of the players are also predicting the outcome of the match. Suresh Raina, who was part of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011, has expressed his opinion about the high octane game. 

In case you didn't know...

Team India will clash against Pakistan in the mother of all battles on 16th June at Manchester. India will look to extend it's unbeaten run against Pakistan in the World Cup while Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure to finally beat India in the World Cup. 

The heart of the matter

Suresh Raina, who has been part of two India-Pakistan World Cup clashes, said,

"I do not think that at this point of time, any of the players will be thinking about the Pakistan match because we need to do well in our initial matches and if we will be able to win those matches then I do not think there will be an issue for the Pakistan match".

The southpaw felt that if India can build a winning momentum before the match, India will be able to defeat Pakistan. Raina said,

"But in case we lose some of the matches, then I can say that there will be pressure on India for the Pakistan match, but if we win the first three matches then I do not think our World Cup record is going to break and Pakistan cannot beat us,". 

What's next? 

Pakistan hasn't had the best of starts to the tournament as the team plummeted to an embarrassing defeat against West Indies in its opening match. On the other hand, India will begin it's World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5th June. India and Pakistan will face each other on 16th June. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Suresh Raina Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Time-Table with timings in IST 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
