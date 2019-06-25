World Cup 2019: The opposition strengths that England need to be wary of in their next 3 matches

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The hosts England will be facing some tough challenges up ahead which may affect their position on the World Cup 2019 points table ahead of the semi-finals. They will be playing their next three matches against Australia, India and New Zealand, who are all tough opponents.

With four wins and two losses, England are currently at the 4th position on the points table with a massive NRR of +1.457. Let's take a look at the challenges for England in their next three matches:

#1 Australia

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England will play their 7th game of the World Cup against the defending champions Australia on 25th June, Tuesday at Lord's. Australia have lost only one game so far in the tournament which came against India. With five wins and one loss, they are at the 2nd position on the points table with 10 points.

David Warner and Aaron Finch are playing their best cricket in the ongoing World Cup. Both the openers have proved so consistent that Australia have been able to notch up huge totals without major risk. The two openers can be very dangerous against the hosts as well.

The bowling duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins has been impressive so far in the tournament. They have been very dangerous both with the new ball and during the death overs. Starc is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having grabbed 15 wickets including a five-wicket haul and a four-fer. Following him, Pat Cummins is at the 6th position with 11 wickets so far.

#2 India

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England will play their 8th game of the tournament against India on 30th June, Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India haven't lost a single match so far but one of their matches, against New Zealand, was called off due to rain. With 4 wins, India are at the 3rd position on the points table with 9 points.

Rohit Sharma is the man in form for Team India. He has scored two centuries so far in the tournament, totaling 320 runs at an average of 106.67. Following him, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been looking in very good touch with three 60+ scores in the 5 matches played so far.

On the bowling side, Mohammed Shami has made the Indian pace attack even stronger after registering the first hat-trick of the 2019 World Cup. Along with him, the yorker king Jasprit Bumrah has also found his form, which would be particularly concerning for England.

#3 New Zealand

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England will play their final group stage match of the tournament on 3rd July against New Zealand, who were the runner-ups four years ago. New Zealand are unbeaten so far in the tournament, and are at the top of the points table with 11 points.

Skipper Kane Williamson is at his best, having scored 373 runs at an average of 186.50 including two outstanding centuries. Along with him, Ross Taylor is also showing his experience by holding things together in the middle overs.

Lockie Ferguson has been playing a very important role for his side with the ball; he has taken 14 wickets including one four-wicket haul in the tournament. Along with him, Trent Boult has also seen in good rhythm with the new ball so far.