×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: The story so far

Lakshit Singhal
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    19 Jun 2019, 20:44 IST

Wettest world cup in history with 4 games already washed out
Wettest world cup in history with 4 games already washed out

The 12th edition of cricket’s biggest extravaganza - World Cup 2019 - has been a roller-coaster ride so far. This is the first time since 1992 that the ICC has adopted the round-robin format, allowing every team to compete against each other at least once. The quadrennial event, in addition to being the most anticipated cricket contest of the year, has also been declared the ‘wettest’ yet in World Cup history.

Four games in the league stage have already been washed out and a threat is looming for the rest of the matches too. Rain has had a detrimental impact on the prestigious tournament, bringing in a sense of disappointment among fans and organizers.

There have been a fair share of controversies too, the most talked-about of which included ICC asking MS Dhoni to change his wicketkeeping gloves bearing army insignia and Michael Holding’s conflict with the organizers on criticism of the umpiring standards. But the 50-over feast has not failed to live up to the expectations, with fans flocking to the stadiums in large numbers to support their teams and cricketing icons.

Success stories and failures

We are half-way through the tournament where 24 matches have been played. It has been a mixed bag so far with a few one-sided affairs and no thrilling last-over finishes for the cricketing fraternity to cherish. Batting sides collapsing without giving a fight have also been a worrying sight, leading to questions about the quality of cricket being played. At the same time, there have also been some record-shattering performances.

Shakib Al Hasan is in the form of his life, and the dynamic all-rounder is leaving no stone unturned to take Bangladesh to glory. He is not only the leading run scorer of the tournament so far with two scintillating centuries, but has also managed to pick 5 crucial wickets for his side.

Eoin Morgan came out all guns blazing against Afghanistan and played a destructive knock of 148 while hitting 17 sixes and eventually breaking the record for most sixes hit in an ODI.

The unpredictability of performance

The league table is getting tighter with every match, and it will be premature to pick the semi-finalists at this stage. While New Zealand and India are still unbeaten and look fairly comfortable, the hosts and tournament favorites England hold the top position having lost the solitary game against Pakistan, which could arguably be called the biggest upset so far.

While Pakistan registered their second lowest total in World Cup history against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, they redeemed themselves in the most remarkable manner by scoring their second highest total in World Cup history against England at the very same ground.

Mohammed Amir has been a shining light for Pakistan, having picked 13 wickets. He is the joint leading wicket taker of the tournament so far along with Australia's Mitchell Starc.

Advertisement

South Africa have had a rather dismal campaign until now and they could easily be called the biggest disappointment of this World Cup. The batsmen seem to be struggling to find their focus while the bowlers are dealing with an injury crisis.

Sri Lanka and West Indies have also found themselves in a similar situation, languishing in the bottom half of the league table. It will be interesting to see if they can regroup quickly and give themselves a chance to steal a spot in the top four.

Australia have managed to put aside their horrific past year behind to emerge as a force to reckon with. Aaron Finch played an incredible innings of 153 against Sri Lanka and is looking focused as ever. David Warner and Steve Smith have made stupendous comebacks to international cricket after the infamous sandpaper scandal and have contributed significantly to the team’s surge.

The deeds of their past came to haunt them when Indian fans unceremoniously booed Smith during the India-Australia encounter. But it was Virat Kohli’s gesture that stole everybody’s heart. He not only asked the fans to appreciate the former Aussie skipper but also made him comfortable on the field.

In addition to Rohit Sharma’s batting heroics, the Indian skipper’s gestures of sportsmanship have been a major highlight of the tournament so far.

A promising second half

The World Cup has also been marred by injuries, prompting teams to make last-minute adjustments to their team balance and composition. The level of competition is only going to increase going ahead in the tournament and it will be worth seeing how the teams deal with the injury aspect.

The second half of the league stage promises to be a cracker, with some high-voltage contests lined up. England will take on Australia and India and both games are expected to be nail-biting contests.

Emotions and intensity will be high as the tournament progresses to the knock-out stage. The World Cup hasn’t been short of entertainment, and it is set to continue in the same vein over the coming weeks.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Virat Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 5 Fastest bowlers in the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 batsmen in the most runs battle
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 Batsmen who can score most runs in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Predicting where each team will stand in the points table after the next 5 games
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 6 best knocks in the tournament thus far
RELATED STORY
How are the Cricket World Cup hosts decided?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 teams likely to breach the first 500 run total in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats: Centuries on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Each country’s best player based on recent performances
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 19/1 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand need 223 runs to won from 44.1 overs
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us