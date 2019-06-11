×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: The turning point in India vs. Australia

Kush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
223   //    11 Jun 2019, 08:00 IST

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The highly anticipated clash between India and Australia was one of the marquee features in the round-robin phase of the World Cup. Before the match began, there were plenty of questions yet to be answered. Would India's batting line-up fire given the exertions of the IPL? Would the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav deliver? Would the Aussie big guns Steve Smith and David Warner shake off the rustiness of a year-long ban? Perhaps most important, would the Aussie pace battery blow the Indian batsmen out of the water?

In the end, India ran out worthy winners in their high-octane clash. A fabulous opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided the ideal platform for the heroics of Virat Kohli. Given Shikhar's formidable score (117), it is easy to overlook Rohit's role in blunting the pace threat, which he did with style and confidence. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni provided the fireworks towards the business end as India closed on a mammoth total of 352/5. This was the highest score that Australia was required to chase in any edition of the World Cup.

In reply, Australia never got going with any degree of fluency. Warner, Smith and Glenn Maxwell all got starts, but could not convert them to a big score. Indian fans would have been wary of the big hitting abilities of Marcus Stonis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Alex Carey. Australia's deep batting line-up ensured that they were never out of the game. Despite some spectacular hitting towards the end by Carey, they were bundled out for 316, thus handing India a morale-boosting victory.

The Turning Point:

So, what was the tipping point in this contest? There will be as many answers to this question as there are cricket pundits. Some will point to the opening century partnership that dented the Aussies pace bowlers’ morale. Others will refer to Kohli's 82 which was the fulcrum around which India's batting revolved. Admirers of Hardik will argue that his brutal assault on the Aussie bowlers swung the game India's way. 

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Moving over to the bowling department, a potent case could be made out for Bhuvi's twin strike in the 40th over, that accounted for a well-set Smith and a big-hitter Stonis departing. Equally important was the stranglehold exercised by the spinners, who dried up the runs during the middle overs just when the Aussies needed to up their tempo.

For me, the game-changer was the seventh ball of the Australian innings, bowled by Bumrah to Warner. It took off from a length like a spitting cobra. A startled Warner tried desperately to control his shot, only to see the ball ricochet off the inside edge on to his stumps. The fact that the bails did not budge saved Warner, but the damage done to the psyche of the Aussie batsmen was incalculable. Their mojo was gone, and the more frantically they sought to recover it, the further it receded.

Indeed, it may well be argued that the recalcitrant bails did India a good turn. For Warner consumed a good 84 balls for his 56, and in doing so, infected the rest of the team with his sense of uncertainty and unease. Chasing a humungous target of 352 required, it was imperative for the Aussie openers to fire with their usual panache and take the game by the scruff of its neck. Aussie batsmen are known for their swagger, for bossing it over hapless bowlers while calling the shots. Cricket is in essence a mind game, and here the famed mental strength and grit of the Aussies disintegrated.

Sometimes, a stroke of bad luck turns out to be a harbinger of good Fortune!

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: 3 Unnoticed things from the match 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 5 best encounters between India and Australia in the history of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: IND vs AUS | 2 Decisions within 5 Minutes that won India the match vs Australia | Cricket World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 takeaways from India's win over Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 14, India vs Australia: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 key battles that could decide the outcome of India vs Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Australian players that India must be wary of
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: 3 players who can win the game for India
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Today, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us