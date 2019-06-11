World Cup 2019: Three key battles to watch out for when India take on New Zealand

Shubham Kulkarni FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 720 // 11 Jun 2019, 12:55 IST

India and New Zealand haven't lost a game up till now

When India take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday it will be a contest between two teams who haven’t lost a single game up till now. India won their first game against South Africa and then defeated Australia in a high-scoring game. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming fresh off victories against relatively easy opponents in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Black Caps won comfortably against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan but had to fight it out against Bangladesh.

Both the teams have got their key players in form and that’s what is important in a long tournament like the World Cup. India’s top three have got going whereas New Zealand’s middle-order is back to business. The likes of Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ross Taylor have got some useful runs under their belt before an important game. Even the bowlers for both the teams are doing a phenomenal job.

These two teams will meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham which is the best wicket to bat on in the country. It could be another high-scoring game. So, let’s have a look at three key battles to watch out for in this contest.

