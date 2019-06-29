World Cup 2019: Three reasons why India will defeat England

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 269 // 29 Jun 2019, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India are yet to lose a match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In one of the most anticipated matches of the 2019 World Cup, title contenders, India will lock horns with the hosts England at Edgbaston. The stakes for this match are high as England is still unsure of a place in the semifinals while India can seal their position in the top 4 with a win.

Virat Kohli's men will wear the orange-dominated 'away' kit for the first time at the World Cup while facing England. Eoin Morgan's team has struggled to maintain the momentum that they had in the early phase of the tournament. They suffered a shocking defeat against Sri Lanka in Leeds before being outplayed by Australia in their previous game at Lord's.

Also Read - World Cup 2019: "Virat knows he’s there to score runs for India, while I’m here to get him out," says Moeen Ali

On the other hand, India has dominated every team in the group stage. They have not lost a group match in the World Cup since 2011. Apart from this, there are 3 more reasons why India will defeat England in this match.

#3 The strong Indian batting order

MS Dhoni played a match-winning knock against West Indies

Though none of the Indian batsmen has been able to score a hundred in the last two games, they still managed to put up decent totals on the scoreboard. This shows that the Indian batting is not dependent on a single person. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been among the runs in this tournament, with Rahul eager to convert his starts into big scores.

Also Read - World Cup 2019: KL Rahul opens up about not converting starts to big scores

Virat Kohli has been sensational whereas MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya too have proved to be reliable in their respective roles. The English bowling attack which conceded 285 runs to Australia at Lord's will find it extremely hard to stop the Indian batsmen this Sunday.

1 / 3 NEXT