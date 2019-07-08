World Cup 2019: Three reasons why India will defeat New Zealand in the semi-final

Vinay Chhabaria

India are the favorites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Two-time World Cup winners, India have stormed into the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup by topping the points table of the group stage. Barring England, India defeated every opposition in this tournament. However, they will lock horns with a team, against whom their group encounter was abandoned because of rain.

The 4th-placed New Zealand side will take on Virat Kohli’s men at Old Trafford as the 2019 World Cup awaits its first finalist. India are the overwhelming favorites to win the first semi-final but, one should remember that the Black Caps had crushed India in the warm-up matches.

The Kiwis are on a three-match losing streak heading into this match whereas the Indian team have won both of their previous matches. On that note, let’s have a look at the three reasons India can defeat New Zealand in the first semi-final.

#3 New Zealand's recent form

England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand have had a sudden slump in their performances as Australia, England, and Pakistan all outplayed the Black Caps in their final group matches. They only reached the semi-finals because of their superior net run rate. Even in the game against West Indies, Kane Williamson’s men pulled off a win from the jaws of defeat.

While every cricketer believes that each day is a fresh start but, one cannot forget the three defeats that the team has suffered in the last ten days. Also, they do not have a good record in semi-finals. In the previous seven semifinal appearances, only once have they won the game. So, this factor will deter New Zealand’s chances tomorrow.

