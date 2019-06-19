×
World Cup 2019: Top three players who haven’t lived up to their potential

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
798   //    19 Jun 2019, 08:05 IST

South Africa has struggled to get wins under their belt
South Africa has struggled to get wins under their belt

We are midway through the 2019 World Cup and things are getting clearer as we move forward. After a week of washouts, we finally have some good quality cricket. At the moment it seems the pre-tournament favorites India, England, and Australia are on their way to the semis. They are winning most of their matches and it is just a matter of time before the seal the semis spot.

There is going to be a tussle for the fourth spot and the teams which are slightly ahead in the race are New Zealand and Bangladesh. South Africa, West Indies, and Pakistan need to win all their remaining games - which is a tough task for any team. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka realistically never had much of a chance and they can only upset a few teams in the upcoming weeks.

There are some players from the bottom teams who haven’t performed to their potential in this World Cup. Some of these players are costing their teams whereas some teams are so good that they don’t get affected by an individual’s poor performance. So, let’s have a look at three such players who haven’t performed well in this World Cup.

#3 Nathan Coulter-Nile - Australia

Nathan Coulter Nile has picked up just two wickets in four games
Nathan Coulter Nile has picked up just two wickets in four games

Even though Nathan Coulter-Nile is the third seamer for Australia, a lot is expected of him and he has failed to deliver up till now in the tournament. In the four games which he has played, he has picked up just two wickets at an average of 111.

In fact he has been better with the bat in hand as he scored a match-winning 92 against West Indies. He himself mentioned that he isn’t in the team to score runs but to take wickets and that’s what he is struggling to do. He has been all over the place with his line and length and that’s why he is finding it difficult to pick up wickets.

He hasn’t been at his best but that hasn’t affected Australia’s performance. They have been winning consistently but they would definitely want all their players in form as they move forward towards the knock-out stage.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Hashim Amla Rashid Khan 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
