World Cup 2019: Twitter hails Rohit Sharma following his century against Pakistan
It looks like as if Rohit Sharma has mastered the art of delivering under pressure. Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role for India to give his team a fantastic start against neighbours Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Rohit reached his 24th ODI century off 85 balls and ended his stellar knock at 140 off just 113 balls. The right-hander hardly looked under pressure as he eased into his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup league match. The century was Rohit's second in the ongoing World Cup, as he made 122 in India's win against South Africa.
Rohit and KL Rahul provided India much needed platform against their bitter rivals. He put up a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket, before Rahul eventually got out. Rohit's innings was almost inch perfect as he reached his century without making any mistake, making stroke playing look relatively easy. He reached his ton in style as he hit a six and a four off successive deliveries.
Rohit was extremely cautious when he faced Mohammad Amir but he was never under pressure as he played out the opening overs with effortless ease. As he settled into the pitch, each stroke looked inch perfect and graceful. Considering the current status of the match and on basis of current form, India are favourites to edge out a win but Pakistan will look to cause an upset.
India have started their campaign well, winning two out of their three games whereas Pakistan desperately need a win to turn it around. They have won just one out of their four matches so far and India have never lost against their bitter rivals in World Cup history, which makes it tougher for Pakistan.
Twitterati praised the Rohit Sharma, for his impeccable knock against Pakistan which could lead to another win over their bitter rivals. Here's how Twitter reacted.