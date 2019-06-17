World Cup 2019: Twitter hails Rohit Sharma following his century against Pakistan

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

It looks like as if Rohit Sharma has mastered the art of delivering under pressure. Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role for India to give his team a fantastic start against neighbours Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Rohit reached his 24th ODI century off 85 balls and ended his stellar knock at 140 off just 113 balls. The right-hander hardly looked under pressure as he eased into his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup league match. The century was Rohit's second in the ongoing World Cup, as he made 122 in India's win against South Africa.

Rohit and KL Rahul provided India much needed platform against their bitter rivals. He put up a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket, before Rahul eventually got out. Rohit's innings was almost inch perfect as he reached his century without making any mistake, making stroke playing look relatively easy. He reached his ton in style as he hit a six and a four off successive deliveries.

Rohit was extremely cautious when he faced Mohammad Amir but he was never under pressure as he played out the opening overs with effortless ease. As he settled into the pitch, each stroke looked inch perfect and graceful. Considering the current status of the match and on basis of current form, India are favourites to edge out a win but Pakistan will look to cause an upset.

India have started their campaign well, winning two out of their three games whereas Pakistan desperately need a win to turn it around. They have won just one out of their four matches so far and India have never lost against their bitter rivals in World Cup history, which makes it tougher for Pakistan.

Twitterati praised the Rohit Sharma, for his impeccable knock against Pakistan which could lead to another win over their bitter rivals. Here's how Twitter reacted.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to smash two consecutive centuries against Pakistan in ODI history... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 16, 2019

It’s amazing that we start visualising a Rohit double hundred the moment he goes past 100...we are not wrong to do that, are we? 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RohitSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019

✅Asia Cup 2018, 111, Dubai

✅World Cup 2019, 102* Manchester



Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batsman to score consecutive ODI hundreds against Pakistan. Take a bow for Hitman. Dil Maange More 🔥👏#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/yUrewGHGiu — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

The greatness of Rohit Sharma lies in the fact that whenever he gets out after making a ton, people are disappointed that he didn't make a double century.#INDvPAK#CWC19 — . (@_cleanbowled) June 16, 2019

Rohit Sharma deserves a biopic. Who should play him on screen? #IndiaVsPakistan — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 16, 2019

2003: Sachin hitting Shoaib for SIX

2019: Rohit Sharma hitting Hasan Ali for SIX



#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/DygVDtCTcy — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

Rohit sharma what a player 🏏 brilliant 100 💪👍👌⭐️🔥 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019

Could watch @ImRo45 bat all day & I think I will ... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 16, 2019

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

So much time @ImRo45 has while playing his shots, such a gifted batsmen. 👏 This partnership with @imVkohli now can enter dangerous proportions for Pak.#INDvsPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 16, 2019