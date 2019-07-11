World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as England beat Australia to qualify for CWC finals for the first time since 1992
The first semi-final of World Cup 2019 saw thrilling cricketing action over a span of two days, with the game staying in perfect balance for 99 overs. The second semi-final between Australia and England, however, was a one-sided affair with the hosts securing their place in the finals with an 8-wicket win.
Australia’s start was a carbon copy of the Indian top order’s collapse at Manchester. But Steve Smith and Alex Carey carried on the fight and added 103 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership. Once Carey was gone, Maxwell chipped in with some runs.
But his innings was short-lived, and Smith somehow managed to trudge the Australian innings with Mitchell Starc at the other end. The 30-year-old’s innings finally came to an end in the 48th over, courtesy an accurate throw from Jos Buttler. Had he been at the crease, the men from Down Under might have got near to the 250-run mark, but all they could manage to accumulate was 223.
‘Slow and steady wins the race’ is a phrase that Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow didn’t read at school. They started putting pressure on the Australian bowlers from the very beginning, and in-form pacer Mitchell Starc had to bear the brunt.
Roy could have scored his 10th ODI ton, had it not been for an umpiring blunder from Kumar Dharmasena. Skipper Eoin Morgan, alongside Joe Root, built up a partnership to destroy the faintest of hopes that came with Roy’s dismissal.
The pitch at Edgbaston looked troublesome for 21 other batters, but Jason Roy probably had a switch in his bat to change the carpet while he was on strike. For obvious reasons, he is our star of the match. Scoring 85 runs from just 65 deliveries, he proved why he is so highly rated by English fans and cricketers.