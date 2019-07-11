World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as England beat Australia to qualify for CWC finals for the first time since 1992

England

The first semi-final of World Cup 2019 saw thrilling cricketing action over a span of two days, with the game staying in perfect balance for 99 overs. The second semi-final between Australia and England, however, was a one-sided affair with the hosts securing their place in the finals with an 8-wicket win.

Australia’s start was a carbon copy of the Indian top order’s collapse at Manchester. But Steve Smith and Alex Carey carried on the fight and added 103 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership. Once Carey was gone, Maxwell chipped in with some runs.

But his innings was short-lived, and Smith somehow managed to trudge the Australian innings with Mitchell Starc at the other end. The 30-year-old’s innings finally came to an end in the 48th over, courtesy an accurate throw from Jos Buttler. Had he been at the crease, the men from Down Under might have got near to the 250-run mark, but all they could manage to accumulate was 223.

‘Slow and steady wins the race’ is a phrase that Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow didn’t read at school. They started putting pressure on the Australian bowlers from the very beginning, and in-form pacer Mitchell Starc had to bear the brunt.

Roy could have scored his 10th ODI ton, had it not been for an umpiring blunder from Kumar Dharmasena. Skipper Eoin Morgan, alongside Joe Root, built up a partnership to destroy the faintest of hopes that came with Roy’s dismissal.

The pitch at Edgbaston looked troublesome for 21 other batters, but Jason Roy probably had a switch in his bat to change the carpet while he was on strike. For obvious reasons, he is our star of the match. Scoring 85 runs from just 65 deliveries, he proved why he is so highly rated by English fans and cricketers.

Here’s to a big day on Sunday. First final since 1992. Congratulations @englandcricket ! https://t.co/dhQuoncFwk — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) July 11, 2019

1992: England qualified for WC Finals!



2019: England qualified for WC Finals!



So the 1992 Version was secretly working for England 😃 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 11, 2019

England in the Cricket World Cup Final.



1992 mein bhi yeh hua tha!!! — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 11, 2019

England annihilated Australia.

Out-bowled them.

Out-batted them.

Out-fielded them.

Only thing the Aussies did better than us was win the toss.

Congrats ⁦@Eoin16⁩ & his brilliant team. A stunning performance. #ENGvAUS 🏏👊💪👍 pic.twitter.com/tlMD41ekTx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2019

England hadn't beaten any of India, New Zealand & Australia in a World Cup match since 1992.



They have now beaten all three of India, New Zealand & Australia in their last three matches and march to the finals of #CWC19#ENGvAUS #WeAreEngland — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 11, 2019

Jason Roy when he sees Bairstow in changing room after wasting that review #ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/H0WaIwNy83 — Ricky Keogh (@RickyKeogh) July 11, 2019

Great win for @EnglandCricket today – every England fan will have enjoyed that one! Good luck for Sunday 🏏#ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 11, 2019

If u think u have a bad luck....just watch it#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/lvlkz4YkFF — Adnan Liaqat (@danii__says) July 11, 2019

Gautam Gambhir:



This is how u have to do it fellas #ENGvAUS #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/wJsVHbkYRA — Gabbar (@roflmojito) July 11, 2019

This is the passion which is required when you represent your Country.

Respect 👏#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/U22uwzBYOQ — Fawad Saif (@fawad425) July 11, 2019

Steve Smith in World Cup knockouts:



50* vs ENG in 2019 Semis

56* vs NZ in 2015 Final

105 vs IND in 2015 Semis

65 vs PAK in 2015 Quarters



Steve Smith is now the 1st player with four consecutive fifty-plus scores in CWC knockouts. #CWC19 #ENGvAUS #AUSvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 11, 2019