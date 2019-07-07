×
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Faf du Plessis’ ton sets up a mini-Ashes World Cup semi-final

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
62   //    07 Jul 2019, 16:00 IST

Australia vs South Arica
Australia vs South Arica

After India won their last league stage match against Sri Lanka, all eyes were on Australia as they took on South Africa at Manchester. Though the World Cup semi-final fixtures were not clear, fans started preparing for an India-England clash because of South Africa’s lacklustre form. But a spirited 10-run win has turned all predictions upside down and we will now have a mini-Ashes in the semifinals.

Chasing a mammoth target of 326, Australia lost Aaron Finch in the 3rd over. The Aussies needed big innings from Steve Smith, but he could only score 7 runs.

David Warner carried on his onslaught but didn’t find a partner until Alex Carey came to the crease. Warner scored 117-ball 122 while Alex Carey, the find of this World Cup, amassed 85 runs from just 69 deliveries. But once he was gone, it was curtains for the men in yellow. 

South Africa got off to a flier, thanks to Quinton de Kock’s early explosives. After the openers’ dismissal, skipper Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen set up a match-winning 151-run partnership. While the former scored a perfect 100, van der Dussen was just 5 runs short from what could have been a special maiden ODI ton.

The South African batters took on the Australian seamers on a batting-friendly wicket. Except for Nathan Lyon, every Australian bowler was taken for the plenty. After du Plessis’ dismissal, experienced customer Jean-Paul Duminy hung around with van der Dussen to help South Africa score 325.

Since it was Imran Tahir’s last game, all eyes were on him. The leg-spinner picked up the important wicket of Finch earlier on but was later taken for runs. Faf du Plessis, another veteran cricketer who might have played his last World Cup game, was the star of the match with his 94-ball 100. He brought up his 12th ODI ton with the help of 7 sixes and a couple of boundaries.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket David Warner Faf du Plessis
