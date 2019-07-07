World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Faf du Plessis’ ton sets up a mini-Ashes World Cup semi-final

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 62 // 07 Jul 2019, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia vs South Arica

After India won their last league stage match against Sri Lanka, all eyes were on Australia as they took on South Africa at Manchester. Though the World Cup semi-final fixtures were not clear, fans started preparing for an India-England clash because of South Africa’s lacklustre form. But a spirited 10-run win has turned all predictions upside down and we will now have a mini-Ashes in the semifinals.

Chasing a mammoth target of 326, Australia lost Aaron Finch in the 3rd over. The Aussies needed big innings from Steve Smith, but he could only score 7 runs.

David Warner carried on his onslaught but didn’t find a partner until Alex Carey came to the crease. Warner scored 117-ball 122 while Alex Carey, the find of this World Cup, amassed 85 runs from just 69 deliveries. But once he was gone, it was curtains for the men in yellow.

South Africa got off to a flier, thanks to Quinton de Kock’s early explosives. After the openers’ dismissal, skipper Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen set up a match-winning 151-run partnership. While the former scored a perfect 100, van der Dussen was just 5 runs short from what could have been a special maiden ODI ton.

The South African batters took on the Australian seamers on a batting-friendly wicket. Except for Nathan Lyon, every Australian bowler was taken for the plenty. After du Plessis’ dismissal, experienced customer Jean-Paul Duminy hung around with van der Dussen to help South Africa score 325.

Since it was Imran Tahir’s last game, all eyes were on him. The leg-spinner picked up the important wicket of Finch earlier on but was later taken for runs. Faf du Plessis, another veteran cricketer who might have played his last World Cup game, was the star of the match with his 94-ball 100. He brought up his 12th ODI ton with the help of 7 sixes and a couple of boundaries.

India started their world cup by beating South Africa and South Africa have ended their world cup by doing India a favour #AUSvSA #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 6, 2019

Indian cricket twitter can sleep now! I guess the match’s over. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/XzEzKtvJJO — Sunny Saharan (@SunnyS_111) July 6, 2019

Advertisement

India: We want to play against NZ in SF.



Australia: No, we want to play against NZ in SF.



Meanwhile NZ:#INDvSL#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/IX1psmXNo2 — Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) July 6, 2019

#ausvsa 1. SA throught the world cup

2. SA Today . pic.twitter.com/6K2KYNuh5O — devi kar (@i_instru) July 6, 2019

All Indians keeping an eye on the #AUSvSA match in the hopes that SA wins, and we don't have to play England again in the semis. pic.twitter.com/Ozme4gN0HD — Aalia: Far From Home 🇮🇳 (@ambiverthijabi) July 6, 2019

Where are we ever gonna find a great one like you man? Thank you for the best wickets and awesome celebrations SA ODI cricket sure will miss you. A legend and Half!#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/38GXfppYYJ — Lucky_kilur (@Lucky_kilur) July 6, 2019

The Proteas are those students who absolutely nail the mock exam but fail the one that counts...#AUSvSA #CWC2019 — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) July 6, 2019

Top 3 batting performances for Indian team today:



3. KL Rahul

2. Rohit Sharma

1. Faf Du Plessis#IndvSL #AusvSA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2019

Well done my love @davidwarner31 on another terrific century for your country. I know the result wasn’t what the team was after but what a week you’ve had. Isla got to watch her daddy for the first time today and you didn’t disappoint. We love you. #proud pic.twitter.com/p2rkbk4Cc2 — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) July 6, 2019