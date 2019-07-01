World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as India lost their first match under debatable circumstances against England

MS Dhoni failed to accelerate during the death overs.

As it happened...

The Indian Cricket Team endured its first loss in the ongoing World Cup tournament against a desperate England who needed to secure the maximum points to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot. The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first.

Eoin Morgan's men had a menacing start to their innings as the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitched together a 163-run partnership in just 23 overs - which provided a solid platform for the middle order to accumulate a huge score.

Ben Stokes' quickfire knock of 79 and a blazing 20-run-cameo from Jos Buttler propelled their team to a match-winning total of 337. It proved to be a match-winning total on a Birmingham wicket which slowed down as the game progressed.

India's persistent issues in the middle-order

For the umpteenth time, India's run-chase hinged on the scores generated by the top-order. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the Indian ship after KL Rahul being dismissed early- compiling a hard-fought partnership of 134 runs.

The skipper failed to convert his start yet again, falling prey to Liam Plunkett's wide delivery on 66. Rohit Sharma continued his purple patch by making his third century (25th overall) of the tournament. In an attempt to accelerate the scoring, the Indian vice-captain was caught behind off Chris Woakes' slower delivery.

Hardik Pandya was at his belligerent best and looked certain to steer his side to a successful run chase. The 25-year-old allrounder was dismissed in the 45th over with India requiring 71 runs in 31 deliveries.

With MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav at the crease, it was expected that they will throw the kitchen sink at the English bowlers. Surprisingly this wasn't the case as the veteran duo gave up and looked to rotate the strike where the situation demanded a plethora of fours and sixes.

Eventually, India fell short of the target by 31 runs with five wickets remaining. The appalling approach of the lower-order batsmen has garnered a lot of criticism. Here are some Twitter reactions to sum up India's bad day at the office.

Very strange end to this game. Was great until the last few overs. 🤔 #ENGIND — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2019

India not going for this in the cricket to knock Pakistan out? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 30, 2019

Disappointing finish. A run-a-ball partnership can't win games. Was exciting till Pandya was in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

Can MS Dhoni come up and give the post-match presentation please? We all would like an explanation.



This is the first time I've been clueless about the lack of intent in a period of play. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) June 30, 2019

306 All Out has a better ring to it than 306/5 while chasing 338. Every team drops a game or two in the World Cup. Today was that game for India. #CWC19 #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 30, 2019

Dhoni waiting for the 49th over. pic.twitter.com/uI0VWl7EiN — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) June 30, 2019

Congratulations England on playing better cricket today.

Tough luck India #INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 30, 2019

Lots have said, ‘the team that beats India, will win the CWC’... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 30, 2019

I thought MS Dhoni retired from test cricket? — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague) June 30, 2019