World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as India seal semi-final spot with a win over Bangladesh

India have now qualified for the semis

With the win over Bangladesh, India are now the second team (Aussies being the first) to book their semi-final spot in the World Cup. Fortunes were in India’s favour right from the start, as Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rohit Sharma along with his partner KL Rahul gave India a solid start. The duo put up a 180-run partnership for the first wicket, giving the Men in Blue a solid start. Rohit Sharma scored a scintillating hundred, his fourth in the tournament so far, before getting out in the 30th over. KL Rahul was the next one to depart, after scoring 77 runs off 92 deliveries. The stage was all set for Kohli and the middle-order to fire and set up a big total. On the pitch, that was behaving that way, anything close to 350 was pretty safe.

But, what turned out to be another unsatisfactory performance of the Indian middle order, India only managed to get through to 314 runs, which was still very defendable. The only positive in the middle-order was the intent that Rishabh Pant showed in his knock of 48 runs off 41 deliveries.

For the Bangladeshis, things weren’t pretty at the start. They had lost their veteran opener Tamim Iqbal in the 10th over and were able to score only 74 runs before Soumya Sarkar fell after scoring 33 runs off 38 deliveries. Shakib came in next and tried his best to see his side through. He tried to gain momentum, but the regular loss of wickets, including that of Mushfiqur Rahim, meant that he could not stay for long without going for the big shots. And in the 34th over, he fell to Hardik Pandya’s slower delivery, slimming the chances of Bangladesh’s victory even further.

What followed was a show of grit by the Bangladeshi middle order, as the likes of Mohammad Saifuddin tried their best to the team across the line. But a couple of fifties were not going to be enough to chase a 300+ score and the match ended in the 48th over, with Bumrah taking Mustafizur’s stumps off the ground.

It was Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah's performance that got the share of appreciation on Twitter and the Indian team was also lauded for making it to the semis. Here are some Twitter reactions summing up India’s victory over Bangladesh.

Repeat after me :



Jasprit Bumrah is the best thing happened to Indian cricket. #INDvBAN — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 2, 2019

They are 8 down in the 46th over and Bangladesh are still TRYING to win...The definition of intent is being shown live on your television sets... #INDvBAN #CWC19 — .... (@ynakg2) July 2, 2019

Kids here must know. Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 2, 2019

Superb consistency from @ImRo45 , his 4th Century in this World Cup and he has laid the foundation for India to pose a huge total. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/aIEMjMx171 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 2, 2019

Delight and despair! 🎭



Keep watching Star Sports for more moments from the ICC #CWC19! #CricketKaCrown #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/9EsVkSfaB7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 2, 2019

My reaction when Rohit tells me we’re in the semifinal 😂🏆 Come on #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o1iUCPPd91 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 2, 2019

Players get deliberately injured to make way for Sir Jadeja on the field in every match. Living legend 🙏 #INDvBAN #IndiaVsBangladesh — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 2, 2019