World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking Tendulkar, Lara’s record for the fastest to 20,000 international runs

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 142 // 26 Jun 2019, 09:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian captain Virat Kohli seems to have an incredible knack of breaking records and owning them. Kohli, who is the quickest batsman to amass 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals, which was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to break another record held by Sachin and Brian Lara.

The all-time great Sachin Tendulkar and Windies' legend Brian Lara scored 20,000 runs in International Cricket in 453 innings, which is still the fastest for any batsman. Virat Kohli, who made his International debut in 2008 under MS Dhoni, has 19,963 runs under his belt in just 416 innings across all formats. Kohli, who boasts of a staggering average of more than 50 in all the formats, needs to score only 37 runs in the next 36 innings to become the fastest batsman to achieve this feat.

Playing the sixth match of the tournament, the 'Men in Blue' will play against West Indies on 27 June at Old Trafford, Manchester. Kohli is in good form with three consecutive half-centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Though Kohli has scored three half-centuries in a row, he has failed to convert them into a three-digit score.

The number one ODI batsman has looked in sublime touch so far and we can sense that a big knock is just around the corner. Virat Kohli smashed three consecutive hundreds when India faced 'Men in Maroon' for the last time in a bilateral ODI series. Can Kohli score 37 runs and complete his 20,000 International runs against a pace-heavy bowling attack of West Indies led by Sheldon Cottrell?

Rohit and Kohli, who are the top two run-getters for India in this World Cup so far, will be key for India as Dhawan is out of the tournament due to an injury.