World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli rates Rohit Sharma's century as the best ever knock from him | India vs South Africa

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Virat Kohli rated Rohit Sharma's century against South Africa during India's opening encounter as his best ever ODI innings. Rohit's century helped India to kick-start the World Cup on a winning note.

India managed to restrict South Africa for 227, thanks to brilliant bowling effort from Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. Coming into the chase, India lost Dhawan and Kohli early as the openers struggled early on against the South African pacers. However, a resilient Rohit Sharma survived the early onslaught and went on to score his 23rd ODI century and India won the game by four wickets.

Talking to the press after the game, Kohli said that this was Rohit's best ever ODI innings. Kohli also had a word appreciation for the calm and composure shown by the experienced Indian opener.

"In my opinion, of all the brilliant innings I have seen him play, I think this, for me, was the top of the pile because of the way he compiled his innings and at no stage did we feel like, or he felt like he is going to throw it away, I think controlling the game so beautifully from one end and allowing the others to display themselves and string in small little partnerships, looking at the fact that they were only chasing 228..."

He also said that the Indian opener applied himself really well against the threatening bowling attack.

"Rohit played the perfect innings for that kind of a situation on that kind of a wicket against a bowling attack that was threatening to pick up wickets at any stage. So, yeah, in my opinion, by far his best knock.“

Rohit Sharma came into the World Cup out form. However, he began the campaign with a matured century which is a key for the Indian team in this long tournament. India will play against Australia in the next game on Sunday at Kennington Oval.