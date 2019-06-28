World Cup 2019: Weather forecast at Edgbaston, Birmingham for India v England clash on Sunday

Edgbaston, Birmingham

What's the story?

When India take on England, a lot would be on stake as two pre-tournament favorites lock horns in what is expected to be a cracker of a contest. While India are fighting to finish on the top of the standings, the hosts need a win to boost their chances of making it to the top four.

Needless to say, the cricket fans would be looking forward to this game, and the Birmingham weather, at the moment, is not threatening enough to let them down.

In case you didn't know...

The rain has played a spoilsport multiple times earlier in the tournament, but the weather has got better with the progression of the tournament.

India look like the they are the team to beat, as they are the only side to remain unbeaten in this edition. England meanwhile, have lost two matches in a row after winning five of their first six matches.

The heart of the matter

India and England are the top two ranked teams in the ICC ODI rankings. While India need a win to continue their push to the top spots, the hosts need a win to stay ahead of the other contenders for the top four. Both teams need a win for their own reasons, so none of them would want to lose a point due to bad weather.

The weather Gods seem to be listening to both the teams and cricket fans all around the world. The forecast for the match is fantastic, and the chances of rain are very less.

While a lot of cloud cover is expected in the morning, the probability of rain is less than 10%. As the day goes by, the chances of rain will further decrease which means that we can expect a full game, under the fresh stroke of sunlight at Birmingham.

What's next?

Although both sides have endured mixed fortunes of late in the tournament, this is sure to be a battle between heavyweights, on Sunday. And now with a positive forecast, we are likely to witness a grueling contest between bat and ball.