World Cup 2019: Week 3 - Best playing XI of the week

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    18 Jun 2019, 10:17 IST

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir were the stars for their teams this week
Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir were the stars for their teams this week

The third week of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is done and dusted with the star-studded clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan closing the week. Australia gained the most points in this week as they won both of their matches in this week while India earned 3 points with a win and a wash.

The road to semifinals for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies became much tougher this week as they could not collect any points. Pakistan lost their important fixtures versus Australia and India in almost similar fashion. South Africa registered their first win of the tourney with a cakewalk victory over the Afghans on Saturday.

All in all, it was a very eventful week in this World Cup which featured some brilliant individual performances from the players as well. Here is the best playing XI of the week.

Openers: Aaron Finch and Rohit Sharma

Sri Lanka v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 2, Runs - 235, Average - 117.5, Fours - 21, Sixes - 9

The Australian captain, Aaron Finch played two of his best innings this week while opening the innings for his team against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Finch missed out on a well deserved century versus Pakistan but he ensured he completes his hundred in the game against Sri Lanka. Finch looked all set to score the first double hundred of World Cup 2019 but Isuru Udana sent him back on the score of 153.

Finch's incredible performances helped him reach the pole position in the list of highest run-scorers of the tournament.

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Match - 1, Runs - 140, Average - 140, Fours - 14, Sixes - 3

Rohit Sharma recorded his second World Cup ton in 2019 when he opened the innings for India against Pakistan. India's match against New Zealand was cancelled due to rain but Sharma made sure he makes it up for that match by playing a 140-run knock versus the Men in Green. An unfortunate dismissal denied him his 4th double hundred in ODI cricket nevertheless, the Hitman's innings helped Team India win their match.


