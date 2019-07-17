×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why this England team is unique compared to its predecessors

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
115   //    17 Jul 2019, 21:28 IST

The England team with the World Cup
The England team with the World Cup

What an exciting finish to the World Cup 2019. The final was one of the greatest games in the history of cricket. First, the match ended in a tie and then the super-over, too, ended in a tie. This sounded more like a football game than a game of cricket. After all the drama and excitement, England finally emerged champions for the first time on the premise of having hit more boundaries than New Zealand in the 50-over match.

Moving on, let us analyze what was so unique about this England team when compared to their teams of the past and what shaped their journey to become world champions.

Though England was one of the pioneers of cricket, they were initially more attached to the traditional form of Test cricket than white-ball cricket. For the purists in England, one day cricket, in its primitive stage was termed as "Pyjama cricket". A form of cricket that was only played to the gallery.

There were times when England gave more significance to an "Ashes series" than a 50-over World Cup. Their team selection too, was in tune with their taste and mindset. In spite of their indifferent approach to one-day cricket, England still made it to the final of a 50-over World Cup in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

This contradiction could be explained due to the fact that the other teams, more particularly, the Asian teams, were in their rudimentary stages with regards to one day cricket. As a result, the first three World Cups were mainly dominated by the major Test-playing nations West Indies, Australia and England.

In the past few years though, England began to attach more significance to white-ball cricket and it started to reflect on their approach. Hence, the current England team is so different from its predecessors and let us have a look at why that is the case.

#1. Two explosive openers

Roy and Bairstow - The two explosive England openers
Roy and Bairstow - The two explosive England openers

In the past, England believed in opening their batting with traditional Test openers in the form of Andrew Strauss, Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook. The aforementioned England openers could be classified as steady but not necessarily flamboyant.

However, in Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, England has two explosive openers in the current team who could take the game away from the opposition in the first five overs. While Roy scored 443 runs at a strike rate of 115 at the World Cup, Bairstow matched him stroke for stroke by scoring 533 runs at a strike rate of 93.

Advertisement

The average opening partnership between Roy and Bairstow at this World Cup was 82 at a strike rate of 98 and it included four century stands. The only time the openers struggled was in the final against New Zealand. The England openers instilled fear in the minds of the opposition bowlers with their breathtaking stroke-play.

#2. Joe Root – The man for the crisis

Joe Root was a solid batsman for England at this World Cup. He was the top run-scorer for England with 556 runs and occupied the fifth position in the list of top run-scorers in this World Cup.  In the previous World Cups, the No 3 position was occupied by naturally talented batsmen like David Gower, Graham Hick, Ian Bell, and Jonathan Trott.  But the big guns never showed the consistency that Joe Root displayed at No.3 and more importantly, they failed to deliver at crunch moments. The presence of Joe Root at No.3 in this World Cup brought about a soothing calmness in the dressing room.

#3. The presence of a genuine all-rounder in Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes - The player of the tournament for England
Ben Stokes - The player of the tournament for England

This World Cup-winning team had a genuine all-rounder in Ben Stokes. Apart from scoring 465 runs with the bat, Ben Stokes was effective with the ball and effected crucial breakthroughs for his team. His wickets in this World Cup included Shakib Al Hasan, Usman Khawaja and Colin de Grandhomme. The presence of Ben Stokes allowed England to play with five regular bowlers without upsetting their batting might. Ben Stokes made a huge contribution in the final too.

In the past, apart from Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff, England possessed, if one were to borrow Sanjay Manjrekar’s terminology, only bits-and-pieces cricketers like Mark Ealham, Adam Hollioake, Chris Lewis, Derek Pringle, Craig White, Luke Wright and Ronnie Irani.  More often than not, these all-rounders ended up contributing neither with the bat nor with the ball.

#4. The presence of a wicket-keeper who is a match-winner with the bat

Jos Buttler popped up with crucial runs through the tournament
Jos Buttler popped up with crucial runs through the tournament

In previous World Cups, England never had a wicket-keeper who could win matches with the bat. Perhaps the only one who could come close to matching that description was Alec Stewart. As a result, there was virtually no contribution from the wicket-keepers of the past.

Conversely, this England team had two wicket-keeper batsmen who could win matches for their team with the bat. Jonny Bairstow, their Test wicket-keeper, showed tremendous ability with the bat and was also agile in the outfield.

Their ODI wicket-keeper, Jos Buttler too, shone when the occasion demanded a telling contribution. In this World Cup, Buttler finished with 312 runs at an impressive strike rate of 123. Among the wicket-keepers in this tournament, only Australia’s Alex Carey scored more runs than Buttler.

Buttler’s crucial partnership with Ben Stokes in the final was the turning point of the match and the tournament.

#5. The reliance on out-and-out fast bowlers

In World Cups gone by, England relied on swing bowlers of the ilk of James Anderson, Tim Bresnan and Ryan Sidebottom. These bowlers flattered to deceive when the conditions were not conducive to swing bowling. However, in the 2019 edition, England had the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to call upon.

The duo was not only good at bouncing the batsmen out but was equally efficient with its pace variation and length. Both Archer and Wood clocked speeds in excess of 150kmph consistently and challenged the technique of the batsmen with the former in particular, testing the quality standards of helmet manufacturers.

While Archer finished as the second highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets, Mark Wood accounted for 18 batsmen. These two fast bowlers managed to rattle the opposition batsmen throughout the tournament.

#6. Separate captain and a separate team for white-ball cricket       

After losing in the quarterfinals of World Cup 2011 and going out in the group stages in 2015, the England selectors started distinguishing players who were suited for Test matches and ODIs. They identified white-ball cricket specialists and appointed Irish-born one day specialist, Eoin Morgan as the captain. Morgan’s aggressive leadership intent helped transform the face of English limited-overs cricket.

Under his leadership, the Three Lions came long way since their acrimonious 2015 World Cup exit at Adelaide and it culminated with their triumph at Lord's in the World Cup final.

 


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Ben Stokes Joe Root
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are likely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why New Zealand lost the final against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England, why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why England deserve to win the title this year
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: British PM May welcomes England cricket team after World Cup win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Best debutant XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Review: England, the new champions
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : Most Runs Scored | Who will be the top scorer by end of World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us